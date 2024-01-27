Everything You Need To Enter & Thrive In Your Journaling Era

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It feels like time has been flying by this year — I mean, can you believe there are less than five days left in January? It may feel like it's too late to get started on your New Year's resolutions, we're re to assure you otherwise and encourage you to not give up on your goals just yet. Whether you're looking to improve your skincare regime or improve your physical wellbeing, there's never a better time to start working toward the best version of yourself than the present, and that goes for journaling (which happens to be one of the most popular New Year's resolutions out there).

A quick search on the interweb highlights the many benefits of getting into journaling, from setting & achieving goals to managing anxiety, boosting creativity & boosting memory. If you're looking to embark on your journaling journey, we've got you covered with top-rated, shopper-approved picks on Amazon. Of course, the only two things you really need to start jotting down your thoughts is a trusty notebook & pens. But, if you want to add some unique, personalized flair to your journal, we've got your back with stickers, washi tape, water brushes & more. If you've tried journaling before but couldn't quite get the habit to stick (been there, done that a few times), an easy, guided journal may just be the solution you're looking for. No matter where you're at, we've got everything you need to fully embrace and thrive in your journaling era.