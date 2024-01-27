Everything You Need To Enter & Thrive In Your Journaling Era

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It feels like time has been flying by this year — I mean, can you believe there are less than five days left in January? It may feel like it's too late to get started on your New Year's resolutions, we're re to assure you otherwise and encourage you to not give up on your goals just yet. Whether you're looking to improve your skincare regime or improve your physical wellbeing, there's never a better time to start working toward the best version of yourself than the present, and that goes for journaling (which happens to be one of the most popular New Year's resolutions out there).
A quick search on the interweb highlights the many benefits of getting into journaling, from setting & achieving goals to managing anxiety, boosting creativity & boosting memory. If you're looking to embark on your journaling journey, we've got you covered with top-rated, shopper-approved picks on Amazon. Of course, the only two things you really need to start jotting down your thoughts is a trusty notebook & pens. But, if you want to add some unique, personalized flair to your journal, we've got your back with stickers, washi tape, water brushes & more. If you've tried journaling before but couldn't quite get the habit to stick (been there, done that a few times), an easy, guided journal may just be the solution you're looking for. No matter where you're at, we've got everything you need to fully embrace and thrive in your journaling era.
Leuchtturm1917 Notebook Hardcover Medium A5-251
First things first, you'll need a reliable journal to write in, and this notebook with 29,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon checks of all the boxes. It comes in more than 30 colors/styles (including dotted, ruled & squared design options), and it includes 251 numbered, thick pages that don't bleed ink, according to multiple reviewers.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I prefer this notebook to any other, the paper is smooth, my pens do not leak through the pages and I can put the notebook for so it is easy to write in no matter what page or side I am writing on. Great quality notebook! I also love the light dotted matrix as it keeps my lines straight without adding a lot of extra to the page. Also easy to work outside of the lines like with drawings."
One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book
If you're daunted by the idea of keeping a journal, the One Line a Day diary is a simple commitment that will help keep you on track not just this year but five years. It's a great way to start or end your day with a thoughtful reflection, and it's super cool to flip back through your thoughts and memories over the long term.
According to one of the 8,300+ five-star Amazon reviews, "I love this idea! I want to remember every little thing from my kids growing up and this makes it so easy to write those cute things they say or your crazy schedule that changes so fast with each year. I love that it's short and simple and that you can see years before while you write the current year. It's so fun to look back! It's also durable and beautiful"
Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal
If you're new to journaling and not quite sure where to start with writing down your thoughts, this guided 5-year journal is perfect for you. Simply turn the page to today's date and answer the question at the top of the page; once you finish the journal, start over. As you return to the daily questions again through the years, you'll be able to see how your answers have changed or stayed the same.
The journal has 7,700+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "I tried many times to keep a journal without success --- until now. This book is perfect for beginners. I am in my third year and this book's binding and pages are holding up very well. I accidentally got the gold edges of the pages wet and when I grabbed a cloth to wipe them dry, the gold came off as well. I received this journal as a gift and will gift it to others as well. I love being able to see up to 5 years' thoughts on each page. I plan to keep journals for the rest of my life thanks to this easy, helpful beginning. I doubt you will be disappointed should you choose to buy this Q&A journal."
Burn After Writing (Pink)
Or, if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, this Mean Girls-esque Burn After Writing journal with 64,100+ five-star Amazon reviews is the way to go (it's not a regular journal, it's a cool journal). Filled with thought-provoking questions, the guided notebook will help you push your limits and reflect on your past, present & future. When you're finished, hide it or burn it.
According to one Amazno shopper, "I love having this book for when I just feel like journaling. I pick it up and flip to a random page. There is always great prompts to write about and get my mind going. It makes me look deep inside myself and think about my life and the things I've experienced! It's like a diary with prompts given so that I'm not just blabbing away. I love writing in it after it's been a while and I forget what the prompts are like. I read back on my old answers and reminisce all over again. I definitely recommend this journal"
Kousicoo Extra Fine Point Writing Pens - Pack of 6
Now that you have your journal, the next essential you'll need to have is a trusty pen. These fine point pens are ready to handle any & all the thoughts you want to jot down without bleeding or smearing. Plus, the high-quality nylon nibs help ensure smooth, skip-free writing, so you can mindfully reflect on your day without interruption.
One Amazon shopper reported, "I am very hard to please when it comes to my pens. Perhaps it's from my days as a teacher, filling in tiny boxes with grades, but my pens must write instantly with a very fine line. These pens deserve an A++ in both categories !"
Piochoo Dual Brush Marker Pens - Pack of 24
If you're looking to get more creative with your notebook, these dual brush marker pens are ideal for making colorful headers and designs in your pages. Each of the 24 pens features both a fine tip and a flexible tip that can handle anything from detailed, fine lines to coloring & shading.
The pens have 4,800+ five-star Amazon reviews, and one shopper wrote, "These pens work great they have good pigmentation and work well for both coloring and journal entries, at first I wasn't so sure how they would work but it's the only thing that I use now. Overall I really liked them."
Pentel Arts Aquash Water Brush Assorted Tips - Pack of 4
Turn your journal into a piece of artwork with these watercolor pens. You can control the water flow with just a squeeze of the barrel, and the durable nylon tip will deposite delicate lines or larger amounts of color for shading in your canvas.
The set has over 4,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, and according to one shopper, "I'm a new bullet journaler and wanted to try some watercolors. This is much easier than traditional water and brush and I'm looking forward to learning with these pens!"
Mastering Copperplate Calligraphy: A Step-by-Step Manual by Eleanor WintersKikkerland OR73-GD Gold Wire Clips
Speaking of art, if you want to add a bit of aesthetic flair to your journal, this guided calligraphy manual is the perfect place to start. The book includes an in-depth examination of the alphabet, numbers, and punctuation, and you'll learn everything from basic strokes to elaborate variations.
One Amazon shopper called this the "best calligraphy book." They added, "This book is dedicated completely to copperplate which is very elegant type to learn. Covers the basics and examples on every letter, number and symbols. Other books with ‘modern' calligraphy in the titles are full with author's personal designs that to my taste are difficult to memorize and with many flourishes that instead of being attractive are difficult to read and cover things like projects that are unnecessary when all you want is learn calligraphy, why would you want to learn somebody else's hand writing? I'm comparing it with two other books that I bought and regret since this one is the one I needed, if I had known. So don't waste your money, to me this is the best choice."
Knaid Vintage Scrapbook Supplies Pack - 200 Pieces
Make your journal more elegant in an instant with these vintage-inspired scrapbook stickers with 5,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. You can choose from four different sets (Artistic, Celestial, Nature, Retro Memory), and each sticker is printed on high-quality paper with matte finishing.
According to one Amazon shopper, "If you love to journal or scrapbook this definitely the thing to buy! I bought this as a gift for a friend and she says these stickers are so beautiful! Definitely worth the money! Thank you!"
Knaid Slim Washi Tape Gift Box Set - 40 Rolls
Washi tape is another popular option for adding artistic style to journals. This 40-piece set of washi tape (also available in a Minimalist theme) features geometric prints, trendy neutrals & more — all made from high-quality washi paper with an adhesive that sticks well to paper and easily tears & repositions.
One Amazon shopper raved, "Picked this up as my first set of washi tape to use for journaling! It comes in nice packaging to keep it organized. It's easy to rip tape off the roll and to remove it from pages without tearing. It is very transparent (just keep in mind for your intended use) and comes with a variety of designs. Would buy again!"
Juopiea Desk Organizers and Accessories Office Supplies Organizer with Pen Holder
Keep your journaling supplies organized at home with this aesthetic desk organizer set, which is available in six different colorways. The set includes a desk organizer, a pen holder, phone stand, and 72 clips, giving you everything you need to add some classy, practical touches to your workspace.
According to one Amazon shopper, "It is very sturdy and stable for my desk at work. I use the phone stand and love how you can use it either up or laying down with it charging. It does hold quite a bit of my stuff also. Would highly recommend."
Mygreen Universal Travel Gear Organizer
If you prefer journaling on the go, this universal travel organizer is ideal for keeping your notebook & writing supplies secure. Made from water-repellent material, this versatile organizer is available in 12 colorways and features eight interior pockets for easy organization.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I purchased this portfolio to hold my daily journal and a few pens so that I can keep it organized. Not only does it hold my large journal but there is plenty of room for another smaller notebook, all my pens and post it notes and it also has a few pockets to tuck in loose papers. It is made with very sturdy material and has a nice zipper to keep it all contained. Love the handle and outsize pockets as well. Highly recommend if you are looking for a nice organizer."
Wreck This Journal: Now in Color
If doing things daintily and carefully isn't really your style, Wreck This Journal is just what you need to start journaling to your own beat. It has 19,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it includes prompts for painting, shredding, transforming, and unleashing your creativity without restriction. Just let it all out.
According to one shopper, "I brought copies of these to a casual dinner party intending to give them as gifts. Everyone was so excited that we dove into them right away. Six adults around the table, giggling and laughing as we worked to destroy the books, throwing them down the staircase, filling a page with painter's tape, cutting up pages. We loved the results so much that we set up an online group to post our results as we work through the books during the coming year. My theory is that we spend so much of our lives building and improving that it is freeing to just destroy something and enjoy the creative results. Highly HIGHLY recommend!!!!"
