Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Admits He Didn’t Know Taylor Swift’s Name at Beginning of Their Romance

There must have been a glitch when Travis Kelce's dad met Taylor Swift.
Ed Kelce revealed he drew a blank space the first time the "Anti-Hero" singer showed up to Travis' house before a Kansas City Chiefs game early on in the couple's romance.
"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there," Ed recounted on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Jan. 26. When he spotted Taylor in the crowd, he remembered turning to his girlfriend Maureen and saying, "'Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is.'"
"Jeez," the Kelce patriarch continued, "you know, like a real idiot."
Thankfully, Ed's girlfriend was able to get him out of the woods.
"And she says, 'You don't know her?" Ed shared. "This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'"
After spending some time with the Grammy winner, Ed is certain her success isn't some hoax.
"I think she's out there following her passion," he said, "doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?"
But Ed's blunder wasn't the only encounter he's since shared with Taylor.
He and the 34-year-old were also photographed deep in conversation at a Chiefs Game back in October—a meeting that enchanted Travis.
"You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up," the NFL star joked to his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, during the Oct. 18 episode of their New Heights podcast. "He's started listening to her music a little more."
Jason had a pretty good guess as to what Ed said to Taylor, quipping, "Bless his heart."
"He said, 'Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer,'" the Philadelphia Eagles player joked. "Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen."
