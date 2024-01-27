Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Admits He Didn’t Know Taylor Swift’s Name at Beginning of Their Romance

Watch : Travis Kelce DISHES on Taylor Swift Romance in New Interview!

There must have been a glitch when Travis Kelce's dad met Taylor Swift.

Ed Kelce revealed he drew a blank space the first time the "Anti-Hero" singer showed up to Travis' house before a Kansas City Chiefs game early on in the couple's romance.

"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there," Ed recounted on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Jan. 26. When he spotted Taylor in the crowd, he remembered turning to his girlfriend Maureen and saying, "'Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is.'"

"Jeez," the Kelce patriarch continued, "you know, like a real idiot."

Thankfully, Ed's girlfriend was able to get him out of the woods.

"And she says, 'You don't know her?" Ed shared. "This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'"

After spending some time with the Grammy winner, Ed is certain her success isn't some hoax.

"I think she's out there following her passion," he said, "doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?"