General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Officials have shared insight into Tyler Christopher's cause of death.
The soap opera star suffocated to death from how his body was positioned while under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by TMZ on Jan. 26. Officials listed Tyler's official cause of death in the document as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis—or a build-up of plaque in his arteries.
His death has been ruled as an accident, according to the document.
Prior to the coroner's report, Tyler's former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard said the actor died on Oct. 31 from heart-related issues at age 50.
"Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," he wrote in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."
Describing the actor as a "sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Maurice continued, "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."
Tyler starred as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016, a role that won him a Daytime Emmy. In addition to his work on the ABC series, he portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019.
However, the role Tyler treasured the most was being dad to son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8, who he shared with ex Brienne Pedigo.
"Never again will I take for granted spending time with my children," he wrote on Instagram in 2022, "doing all the little things that never before seemed monumental but are now everything to me."
Tyler added at the time, "Playing with my children has always brought the greatest joy. I am grateful for this new chapter in my life for the time it allows me to be close to them."
Before his marriage to Brienne, Tyler was engaged to Vanessa Marcil during the '90s and was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.
