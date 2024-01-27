General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Officials have shared insight into Tyler Christopher's cause of death.

The soap opera star suffocated to death from how his body was positioned while under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by TMZ on Jan. 26. Officials listed Tyler's official cause of death in the document as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis—or a build-up of plaque in his arteries.

His death has been ruled as an accident, according to the document.

Prior to the coroner's report, Tyler's former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard said the actor died on Oct. 31 from heart-related issues at age 50.

"Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," he wrote in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."