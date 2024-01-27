Dancer Órla Baxendale’s Final Moments Revealed Before Eating Cookie That Killed Her

Watch : Dancer Orla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

New details are emerging about Órla Baxendale's final moments.

The New York dancer, who died Jan. 11 at age 25, took precautions to prevent her death, according to her family attorney.

At a social gathering earlier this month, Baxendale went into anaphylactic shock due to a severe allergic reaction from eating a cookie that contained peanuts—although the label did not disclose the ingredient, her lawyer said.

"Because Orla was so vigilant and so careful with everything she touched, she actually Googled 'soy nut,' which is on the package," her attorney Marijo Adimey told ABC News, "wanting to make sure that a soy nut wasn't a nut." (Soy nuts are soybeans, not tree nuts.)

After she took a bite of Stew Leonard's Vanilla Florentine Cookie, Baxendale began having a reaction. Her friends rushed her to the hospital and used her EpiPen, per the outlet, but she sadly didn't make it.

Stew Leonard Jr.—the CEO of the supermarket chain that sold the desserts—said they were not informed that the supplier had changed the recipe from soy nuts to peanuts.