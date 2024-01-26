Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of Her Twins

Watch : Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Twins Spent Weeks in the NICU After Premature Birth

Meet Kailyn Lowry's twins!

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the first look at her baby boy and baby girl—her sixth and seventh children—after the pair spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) due to their premature birth. As seen in an image shared on Instagram Jan. 26, Kailyn carried one newborn in each of her arms as she sat in a hospital room.

Looking back at the experience, Kailyn—said she "probably cried more" with seeing her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's twins in the NICU than when she underwent her c-section.

"We learned so much about the families that are there," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 26 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, "and some of them are there for months and months."

At the time, the 31-year-old was especially concerned for her daughter—who she nicknamed "Baby B"—because the infant "would just sleep through feedings."

"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," Kailyn explained. "She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle."