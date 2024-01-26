Travis Kelce Shares Conversation He Had With Taylor Swift About Media Attention

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Reveals if All the Attention Has Gone to Travis Kelce's Head

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are staying in that lavender haze.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed how he and the "Anti-Hero" singer are shaking off all the media hype surrounding their relationship—and it all comes down to one important conversation.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."

His words aligned with comments recently made by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when reflecting on the 34-year-old's whirlwind year—which in addition to his romance with Taylor has included a Super Bowl win and a Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

"It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time," Patrick told NBC Sports earlier this month. "He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."