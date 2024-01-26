DJ Rick Buchanan Found Decapitated in Memphis Home

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Tennessee authorities are investigating the mysterious death of Memphis DJ Rick "Slick Rick" Buchanan.

The body of the 59-year-old was found decapitated inside his home Jan. 24, his brother John Buchanan, 60, told FOX13 Memphis.

"I walked in and then I found him," he said in an on-camera interview posted Jan. 25, "and called 911."

He added, "I thought his coat was up over his head, like it was cold or something. So I just ran out and then I ran back in and I noticed that it wasn't that, that it was something worse."

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers responded to an ambulance call made from the house and found a deceased man inside. The cause of his death is undetermined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, they said. No details about the condition of Rick's body were released.

Following the DJ's death, his family started a GoFundMe to help with his funeral costs and to also raise money for a potential donation to a charity in his name.