J.Crew’s Epic Weekend Sale Can’t Be Missed – up to 60% off Select Styles, Starting at $8

Score these wardrobe must-haves, including a shimmery velvet dress for $16, a puffed sleeve top for $29, a chunky chain bracelet for $10, and more.

Here we are – the weekend. We've made it, besties. Now is the time to pamper yourself, catch up on your winter skincare routine, and, of course, indulge in some retail therapy. Now, there are a lot of weekend sales out there, so you may be wondering where to start. Well, have no fear, because I'm about to tell you about my favorite sale from my favorite store – that's J.Crew (and J.Crew Factory, of course). This weekend you can save up to 50% on J.Crew's sales styles with code SHOPNOW and an extra 60% off J.Crew Factory using code QUICK60, along with their already great deals. Use the codes at checkout and, don't sweat it, I've already done the girl math for all the items below and these picks are some of my all-time favs.

You see, what I love so much about J.Crew and J.Crew Factory clothes is the quality. These are pieces that will last you forever, plus they feature timeless designs that are always in style – like cashmere crewneck and a lightweight black turtleneck. Even their trendy pieces have a classic vibe – like a pair of faux leather pants in a metallic silver hue and a sequin mini skirt with tons of styling potential. Your closet will welcome these items with open arms.

So keep on scrolling before it's too late, these sales aren't going to last forever and bestsellers are going fast. All you have to do is add to cart and repeat.

Side-slit sweater-dress

This sweater dress fits like a glove and features a subtle side slit that's ready to turn heads. It's perfect to layer or wear solo, and when you use code SHOPNOW it's $93 off the original price.

$168
$75.49
J.Crew

Full-length demi-boot pant in metallic faux leather

You don't have to wait for Beyonce's next tour to wear these metallic faux leather pants. With a roomy fit down the leg, they're also super comfortable, leaving one reviewer to report, "Better than jeans."

$158
$69.99
J.Crew

Feather earrings

Add a delicate touch to any outfit with these subtle feather earrings. They come in pink and ivory, and with code QUICK60 you can get them for just $8.

$49.50
$8
J.Crew Factory

Dreamiest short-sleeve boxer short set

The perfect pajama set has arrived. Featuring a slightly cropped top and high rise boxers, this pair is super soft and guaranteed to deliver a pleasant night's sleep. Use code SHOPNOW to save 50%.

$79.50
$35.99
J.Crew

Quilted mockneck sweater

This sweater is instantly elevated with its quilted material and chic gold side buttons. One reviewer called it "my new favorite shirt," and it might just become yours, too. Use code QUICK60 to snag it for just $22. 

$98
$22
J.Crew Factory

Velvet pull-on skirt

Use code QUICK60 to score this elegant and comfy velvet skirt. It easily pulls on and off and features a dark forest color that's perfect for the holidays or any time, really.

$89.50
$24
J.Crew Factory

Brushed rib puff-sleeve mockneck tee

Whether you're dressing it up with some jewelry or dressing it down with some jeans, this mockneck top delivers. Reviewers rave that it's super soft and the puffed sleeves are just enough to make it stand out. Use code SHOPNOW to get it for just $29.

$79.50
$29.99
J.Crew

Striped cotton-blend polo

With a mix of cotton and cashmere, this striped polo is a casual must-have for any wardrobe. It has a soft, relaxed fit that you can layer with a t-shirt or wear it solo. Don't forget to use code QUICK60 for an extra 60% off.

$98
$22
J.Crew Factory
Pavé crystal chain bracelet

Channel your inner mob wife with this chunky chain bracelet with tiny crystal accents. It goes with everything, and at this price (using code SHOPNOW), it's just bellissimo.

$24.50
$10.99
J.Crew

Cashmere classic-fit crewneck sweater

Score this $128 crewneck sweater for just $57 using code SHOPNOW. Featuring a lime sherbet hue, it's a bold pop of color and with a blend of 100% cashmere, it's as soft as a cloud. Reviewers rave that it's also lightweight, so you can wear it year round.

$128
$57.49
J.Crew

Sequin mini skirt

A sequin mini skirt for just $24? Yes, please. Wear it for Valentine's Day, wear it for date night, wear anywhere, and you'll dazzle. Just remember to use code QUICK60.

$98
$24
J.Crew Factory

Garçon classic shirt in plaid cotton poplin

With a cut that's somewhere between J.Crew's slim and relaxed fit, this plaid shirt is easy to style for work, parties, or dinner. It's menswear-inspired and the cuffs can be folded up or buttoned down. One fan calls it a "wardrobe must-have."

$98
$43.99
J.Crew

Pearl bow pendant necklace

Lean into the balletcore trend and coquette aesthetic with this delicate bow pendant, decked in pearls. It falls just right on your collar and with code QUICK60 you can get it for just $8.

$44.50
$8
J.Crew Factory

Shimmer velvet sleeveless midi dress

Comfortable and elegant, shimmery and sparkly, this midi dress is everything. One reviewer raved, "it is even prettier in person." Grab it for just $16 with code QUICK60.

$128
$16
J.Crew Factory

Kelsey flare pant

Score these $98 pants for just $29 and you'll have an instant classic. These pants go with everything and feature a subtle flair that sets them apart from your other pants. They're stretchy, cropped, and come in classic, petite, and tall sizes.

$98
$29
J.Crew Factory

Slim crewneck T-shirt in premium jersey

Available in six colors, you'll need to put a few of these crewneck t-shirts in your cart. They're a classic cut with a material that's not too clingy, and the ideal pick for spring and summer, or layering in the colder months.

$39.50
$14.49
J.Crew

Ruffleneck flutter-sleeve top

It's hard to tell, but this floral ruffleneck top is accented with gold dots that shimmer and shine. Reviewers love it, and one noted, "Great lowkey party top that you can dress up or down for any occasion." Don't forget to use code QUICK60 to get it for $16.

$89.50
$16
J.Crew Factory

Perfect-fit long-sleeve crewneck T-shirt with buttons

Save $32 on this striped crewneck when you use code SHOPNOW. You'll pull off a French vibe when you wear it and the gold buttons make it extra bien. 

$59.50
$26.99
J.Crew

Tissue turtleneck

Every wardrobe needs a classic black turtleneck. Well, now is the time to stock up. This tissue top is an essential layering piece, but it can also go solo and still look chic. Use code SHOPNOW and snag it for $19.

$39.50
$19.50
J.Crew

