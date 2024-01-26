See Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Confirm Romance With Picture Perfect Outing

Watch : Gigi Hadid’s Night Out Includes Bradley Cooper Cameo!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are far from the shallow now.

Three months after sparking dating rumors, the supermodel and the Maestro star confirmed their romance when stepped out holding hands during a visit across the pond.

Clad in a dark brown leather jacket and camel-colored trousers, Gigi kept the Oscar nominee close during a cozy-looking walk in London on Jan. 25. The 28-year-old was seen keeping warm by putting her hand in the pocket of Bradley's navy blue peacoat as the two waited to cross a street. After the crosswalk light changed, Bradley—who was bundled up in a cowl neck sweater, camo print cargo pants and a blue checkered beanie—picked Gigi's hand back up again as they continued their stroll.

The sighting comes weeks after Gigi and Bradley, 49, seemingly hit a major relationship milestone, with the pair enjoying a family dinner with the A Star Is Born actor's mom Gloria Campano. The three met up at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Jan. 8 shortly after Bradley and Gloria attended the 2024 Golden Globes together.