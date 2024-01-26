See Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Confirm Romance With Picture Perfect Outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are far from the shallow now.
Three months after sparking dating rumors, the supermodel and the Maestro star confirmed their romance when stepped out holding hands during a visit across the pond.
Clad in a dark brown leather jacket and camel-colored trousers, Gigi kept the Oscar nominee close during a cozy-looking walk in London on Jan. 25. The 28-year-old was seen keeping warm by putting her hand in the pocket of Bradley's navy blue peacoat as the two waited to cross a street. After the crosswalk light changed, Bradley—who was bundled up in a cowl neck sweater, camo print cargo pants and a blue checkered beanie—picked Gigi's hand back up again as they continued their stroll.
The sighting comes weeks after Gigi and Bradley, 49, seemingly hit a major relationship milestone, with the pair enjoying a family dinner with the A Star Is Born actor's mom Gloria Campano. The three met up at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Jan. 8 shortly after Bradley and Gloria attended the 2024 Golden Globes together.
Neither Gigi or Bradley have publicly spoken out about their budding romance. However, they have hung out on multiple occasions since October, when they were first linked at dinner with friends in New York City.
In fact, Bradley made an appearance at the Guest in Residence founder's girls night out with friends Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes in November. And last month, Gigi showed her support for Bradley when she popped by to grab food at his new Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck.
Bradley's ex Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea, was also at the food truck debut, though she and Gigi did not run into each other.
Prior to Bradley, Gigi was linked to his longtime friend of Leonardo DiCaprio in 2022. She also dated One Direction alum Zayn Malik—the father of her 3-year-old daughter Khai—on and off for nearly five years until they split for good in 2021 year.
For a glimpse into Gigi and Bradley's London outing, read on.