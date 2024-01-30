Proof Below Deck's Fraser Olender Might Be Dating a Charter Guest After Season 11 Kiss

The M/Y St. David might as well be the love boat.
Below Deck's Fraser Olender is spilling the juicy details on his season 11 kiss with a charter guest named Steven.
"I do break one of my No. 1 rules actually," the Chief Stew exclusively told E! News, "and I end up getting with the guest. We'll see what happens there. It's quite an exciting part of this season."
Fraser admitted he's "a bit nervous for everyone to see" his first boatmance on the show, but added that the hookup is "quite exciting."
While the 30-year-old wouldn't share his current status with Steven after their meeting on season 11, he did reveal he is currently off the market—meaning there's a good chance the two could still be dating.
"I'm in a relationship at the moment," a blushing Fraser teased to E!. "I'm getting lots of DMs of people asking what's going on, but you'll all find out in due course. You gotta stay tuned."
And although crewmembers are not supposed to fraternize with guests, Fraser noted he actually got Captain Kerry Titheradge's stamp of approval prior to the PDA.
"I was beyond respectful and I asked captain way before things got physical," he explained. "He absolutely gave me the green light, so I felt like I could do a home run and I did."
Returning star Ben Willoughby also gave Fraser the green light and revealed a surprising connection to his new man.
As the Lead Deckhand exclusively told E!, "Funny enough, I was friends with his boyfriend before he knew him and started dating him. So, I know both Fraser and his current boyfriend separately. I think they're a great match for one another. They're very suited for one another and very cheeky."
But when it comes to Ben's season 11 boatmances, he admitted to pursuing ladies on both the interior and deck teams.
"It wouldn't be me if there wasn't a boatmance or two," he joked. "When I walked on board this season I liked my chances a little bit. I was like, 'I might be the head deck here so I've got a little bit of interest from the ladies early on.' Also, I've never had a working romance with someone in the same department, so that's definitely a new learning curve for me and it's definitely new water so I have to navigate."
See the romances play out when Below Deck returns Monday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to revisit the most memorable guests in Below Deck history.
