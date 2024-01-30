Proof Below Deck's Fraser Olender Might Be Dating a Charter Guest After Season 11 Kiss

Watch : Below Deck Mediterranean: Max Salvador Wants To Leave

The M/Y St. David might as well be the love boat.

Below Deck's Fraser Olender is spilling the juicy details on his season 11 kiss with a charter guest named Steven.

"I do break one of my No. 1 rules actually," the Chief Stew exclusively told E! News, "and I end up getting with the guest. We'll see what happens there. It's quite an exciting part of this season."

Fraser admitted he's "a bit nervous for everyone to see" his first boatmance on the show, but added that the hookup is "quite exciting."

While the 30-year-old wouldn't share his current status with Steven after their meeting on season 11, he did reveal he is currently off the market—meaning there's a good chance the two could still be dating.

"I'm in a relationship at the moment," a blushing Fraser teased to E!. "I'm getting lots of DMs of people asking what's going on, but you'll all find out in due course. You gotta stay tuned."