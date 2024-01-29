How Below Deck Has Changed Since Captain Lee Rosbach's Departure

Watch : Capt. Lee Rosbach's AWKWARD Tom Sandoval Encounter

Get ready to set sail with a whole new Below Deck.

When season 11 of the Bravo series premieres Feb. 5, one familiar face will be noticeably absent: longtime Captain Lee Rosbach. But while the 74-year-old officially left the series last year after a decade of helming M/Y St. David, Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge is stepping onboard to fill Lee's shoes.

So what should viewers expect from their new captain?

"There's a change of wind in the air I'd say with Captain Kerry, you're going to get a sterner captain," returning Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby exclusively told E! News. "It's always good to have a fresh breeze. He's someone I think everyone's gonna enjoy. It's a different taste to Captain Lee and Captain Sandy [Yawn]. Some people may have to get a little bit used to that, but once you get into the rhythm of it I think you guys are really going to appreciate the different level of professionalism that he brings to the table with his crew."