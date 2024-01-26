Justin Timberlake Is Suiting Up For His New World Tour: All the Noteworthy Details

Watch : How Justin Timberlake Feels Amid Britney's Memoir

Justin Timberlake is bringing his sexy back—to the stage, that is.

After all, the "Mirrors" singer just announced he's embarking on his first tour since 2019 for his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which will drop on Mar. 15.

"Oh, yeah," he told Jimmy Fallon after a playful back-and-forth with the host on a Jan. 25 episode of The Tonight Show. "I'm going on tour."

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which the 42-year-old later also announced on his Instagram account, will kick off on April 29 in Vancouver, and tickets will go on sale on Feb. 2.

So far, a total of 22 shows have been announced, mostly across U.S. cities including Seattle, Wash., Tulsa, Okla., Atlanta, Ga., and New York. The first leg's final stop will be in Lexington, Ky. on July 9, but the Trolls star will continue, teasing in his latest Instagram: "More to come."