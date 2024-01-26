Justin Timberlake Is Suiting Up For His New World Tour: All the Noteworthy Details

Justin Timberlake is bringing his sexy back—to the stage, that is.
After all, the "Mirrors" singer just announced he's embarking on his first tour since 2019 for his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which will drop on Mar. 15.
"Oh, yeah," he told Jimmy Fallon after a playful back-and-forth with the host on a Jan. 25 episode of The Tonight Show. "I'm going on tour."
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which the 42-year-old later also announced on his Instagram account, will kick off on April 29 in Vancouver, and tickets will go on sale on Feb. 2.
So far, a total of 22 shows have been announced, mostly across U.S. cities including Seattle, Wash., Tulsa, Okla., Atlanta, Ga., and New York. The first leg's final stop will be in Lexington, Ky. on July 9, but the Trolls star will continue, teasing in his latest Instagram: "More to come."
And while the performances and new music are still months away, Justin—who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with wife Jessica Biel—released his first single "Selfish" on Jan. 25, and the album, according to Justin, has been a work in progress for four years.
"It was different than making albums before because I would just go in for a block of time and say ‘This is what we made and this is what it is,'" he noted on The Tonight Show. Sharing more details on his new record, the singer added, "I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers—people that I've worked with before, people that I've never worked with before."
