Milo Ventimiglia Makes Rare Comment About Married Life With Jarah Mariano

Gilmore Girls' Jess is happy to have found his Mrs. Mariano.
Several months after it was confirmed that Milo Ventimiglia had tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, he gave a glimpse into life as a newlywed.
"I got married," Milo said on the Jan. 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Very happy. Wonderful woman."
But while the 46-year-old, has kept the his relationship out of the spotlight, he revealed a sweet connection he and the 39-year-old have—and not just her last name.
"She's from Hawaii but had grown up not too far from me in Orange County," the Land of Bad star told host Jimmy Kimmel, "and we lived in the same neighborhood."
Another coincidence the couple share? Jarah's last name is the same as his Gilmore Girls character.
"Jess Mariano," Milo said. "I think once people started to know her name in connection to my name and my name in connection to her name, then I'm like, 'Oh, that's right, that used to be my name.'"
The actor first sparked romance rumors with Jarah in 2022, with his rep confirming to People in October that the duo were married.
But when Jimmy revealed how devastated some fans were about him being officially off the market, sharing Milo reactions on social media, the Heroes alum had a positive take.
In fact, in response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that read, "Just found out that milo ventimiglia is married :( what's the point anymore??" Milo offered, "The point is there's a lot of life and there's a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there."
The reaction prompted the talk show host to reflect on his own 2013 nuptials with Molly McNearney, noting, "When I got married, not one of these. Literally not one, and I looked for them, believe me."
Firmly setting the record straight on that point, Milo swiftly responded, "I might have been the only one."
Milo isn't the only celeb to ring in 2024 a newlywed. Take look at all the other stars to tie the knot in 2023: