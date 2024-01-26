Milo Ventimiglia Makes Rare Comment About Married Life With Jarah Mariano

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia Always Knew He Would Become an Actor

Gilmore Girls' Jess is happy to have found his Mrs. Mariano.

Several months after it was confirmed that Milo Ventimiglia had tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, he gave a glimpse into life as a newlywed.

"I got married," Milo said on the Jan. 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Very happy. Wonderful woman."

But while the 46-year-old, has kept the his relationship out of the spotlight, he revealed a sweet connection he and the 39-year-old have—and not just her last name.

"She's from Hawaii but had grown up not too far from me in Orange County," the Land of Bad star told host Jimmy Kimmel, "and we lived in the same neighborhood."

Another coincidence the couple share? Jarah's last name is the same as his Gilmore Girls character.

"Jess Mariano," Milo said. "I think once people started to know her name in connection to my name and my name in connection to her name, then I'm like, 'Oh, that's right, that used to be my name.'"