Why Kylie Kelce Was “All For” Jason’s Shirtless Moment at Chiefs Playoffs Game

Kylie Kelce will always be her husband's cheerleader.
Days after Jason Kelce suggested his wife wasn't exactly thrilled about his shirtless antics while watching brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21, Kylie is sharing her side of the story.
"So at first, I was all for it," she admitted to Good Morning America in an interview published Jan. 26. "And then I had to try and reel him back in."
But the mother of three made it clear she was more than happy to let Jason indulge in his wildest dreams and join the Bills Mafia for the day.
"He wanted to get the full Bills experience," she noted. "They are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills. I will say he desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. Top priority of the day—go through table."
Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles center—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, with Kylie—seemed to fumble his chances of participating in the longstanding gameday tradition.
"When he got into the suite," Kylie explained, "He said to me, 'I'm going to take my shirt off and I'm gonna jump out.' And I was like, 'I don't think that's the best idea.' But I think that it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table."
"So, the first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, 'You know what, go ahead. That's my husband!'" she continued. "And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, 'I'm gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum—you're making their jobs harder.'"
Jason, 36, previously shared that while he told Kylie his plans ahead of time, she did not seem on board.
"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," he told Travis on the Jan. 24 episode of their New Heights podcast, adding that when he told her, Kylie's first response was, "'Jason, don't you dare.'"
After all, with Jason and the Eagles out of the playoffs, he and Kylie were finally getting a chance to see Travis play this season—and meet the tight end's girlfriend Taylor Swift.
And while he recognized that Kylie was hoping they would meet Taylor in style or, at least, fully dressed, he opted to keep the family tradition for first impressions alive.
"She's like, 'Be on your best behavior,'" he shared, "I was like, 'Kylie, the first thing I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.'"
As for Taylor's reaction? As Travis told Jason on the podcast, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."
