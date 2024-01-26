Why Kylie Kelce Was “All For” Jason’s Shirtless Moment at Chiefs Playoffs Game

Watch : How Taylor Swift Reacted to Finally Meeting Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce will always be her husband's cheerleader.

Days after Jason Kelce suggested his wife wasn't exactly thrilled about his shirtless antics while watching brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21, Kylie is sharing her side of the story.

"So at first, I was all for it," she admitted to Good Morning America in an interview published Jan. 26. "And then I had to try and reel him back in."

But the mother of three made it clear she was more than happy to let Jason indulge in his wildest dreams and join the Bills Mafia for the day.

"He wanted to get the full Bills experience," she noted. "They are notorious or famous for their tailgating skills. I will say he desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. Top priority of the day—go through table."