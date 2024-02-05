You'll Be Happier After Seeing Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammys Look

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Seein' Olivia Rodrigo tonight at the 2024 Grammys? It's not a bad idea, right?

And just wait until you see her look for the event. The "Drivers License" singer pulled up to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in a bedazzled, vintage Versace dress from 1995 and red lip (see more red carpet looks here).

For Olivia, this year's ceremony is a pretty big one. Not only is she among the star-studded performers set to grace the stage, but she's also a nominee. And with six nods, Olivia's fans are sure to be cheering good 4 u.

In addition to her sophomore release Guts being up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, her single "Vampire" is in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Plus, her track "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" is a contender in the Best Rock Song category (see the list of winners so far here).