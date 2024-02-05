You'll Be Happier After Seeing Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammys Look

Cruise on over to see Olivia Rodrigo's look for the 2024 Grammys. The "Drivers License" singer is nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year for Guts.

Seein' Olivia Rodrigo tonight at the 2024 Grammys? It's not a bad idea, right? 

And just wait until you see her look for the event. The "Drivers License" singer pulled up to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in a bedazzled, vintage Versace dress from 1995 and red lip (see more red carpet looks here).

For Olivia, this year's ceremony is a pretty big one. Not only is she among the star-studded performers set to grace the stage, but she's also a nominee. And with six nods, Olivia's fans are sure to be cheering good 4 u. 

In addition to her sophomore release Guts being up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, her single "Vampire" is in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Plus, her track "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" is a contender in the Best Rock Song category (see the list of winners so far here).

If all these nominations are giving you déjà vu, it might be because Olivia earned seven Grammy nods just two years ago. And the 20-year-old felt even happier when she swept up awards for three of those categories. In addition to being named Best New Artist, Olivia took home the Best Pop Vocal Album prize for her debut album Sour as well as the Best Pop Solo Performance honor for her hit "Drivers License."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. And if you want to see more stars' looks, no need to take 1 step forward, 3 steps back trying to find them all. Keep reading to check out more artists' red carpet fashion.

