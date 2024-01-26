Gwendoline Christie Transforms Into a Porcelain Doll for Maison Margiela's Paris Fashion Week Show

Watch : The Sandman: Gwendoline Christie & Co-Stars Discuss New Series

Gwendoline Christie didn't just sit pretty during Paris Fashion Week.

In fact, the Game of Thrones star transformed into a porcelain doll to close out Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano on Jan 25. Gwendoline commanded the room, strutting down a dimly lit runway with her arms arched outward and the rest of her body positioned like doll.

She dressed the part as well, wearing a translucent ballgown that featured a baby blue corset that hit below her hips and exposed her chest. The rest of the gown included a shiny white collar made of leather and a voluminous ruffled skirt. White opera-length gloves, matching stockings and chunky heels tied the look together.

And because no detail went unnoticed, the Star Wars alum had her face painted like porcelain doll, in which her skin resembled glass and her features were exaggerated.

Dame Pat McGrath bleached Gwendoline's eyebrows and drew pencil-thin arches instead, while also applying vivid mint blue eyeshadow to the lids. The makeup artist added extra drama by going heavy-handed with rosy-pink blush on the cheeks.