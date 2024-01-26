Gwendoline Christie Transforms Into a Porcelain Doll for Maison Margiela's Paris Fashion Week Show

Gwendoline Christie didn't just sit pretty during Paris Fashion Week.
In fact, the Game of Thrones star transformed into a porcelain doll to close out Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano on Jan 25. Gwendoline commanded the room, strutting down a dimly lit runway with her arms arched outward and the rest of her body positioned like doll.
She dressed the part as well, wearing a translucent ballgown that featured a baby blue corset that hit below her hips and exposed her chest. The rest of the gown included a shiny white collar made of leather and a voluminous ruffled skirt. White opera-length gloves, matching stockings and chunky heels tied the look together.
And because no detail went unnoticed, the Star Wars alum had her face painted like porcelain doll, in which her skin resembled glass and her features were exaggerated.
Dame Pat McGrath bleached Gwendoline's eyebrows and drew pencil-thin arches instead, while also applying vivid mint blue eyeshadow to the lids. The makeup artist added extra drama by going heavy-handed with rosy-pink blush on the cheeks.
"On the lips, subversive shades of blooded red and black are topped in clear gloss for a surreal pout," a press release from Pat's eponymous beauty brand read. "Finally, skin is coated in a hyper-shiny glaze, mimicking the smooth, reflective quality of glass and completing the models' unbelievable metamorphosis."
Hairstylist Duffy fashioned Gwendoline's hair in tight pin curls to further play up the doll-inspired theme.
"I can't tell you how meaningful this is for me because I've loved fashion for such a long time," the Emmy nominee told System Magazine at the event. "For over 30 years, I've wanted to be in a show like this. The look was complicated. She's a doll, she's a broken doll, and there's so much to look at there."
As for what inspired the coquettish collection? "The ritual of dressing is a composition of the self," the fashion labe began its Jan. 25 Instagram. "With the body as our canvas, we build an exterior expressive of the interior: a form of emotion."
The caption continued, "Under Pont Alexandre III, bathed in the light of the first full moon of the year, Creative Director John Galliano captures a moment in time: a walk through the underbelly of Paris, offline."
John's doll house wasn't the only noteworthy runway to come to life during Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture.
