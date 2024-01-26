Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Who Appeared in Entourage, Dead at 43

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The adult entertainment industry has lost a former star.

Jesse Jane, who was an adult film star before transitioning to other projects, was found dead in her home in Moore, OK, alongside her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller on Jan. 24, local station KFOR reported. She was 43.

Moore Police officers found the bodies of Jane and Hasenmueller in their home, according to the outlet. Authorities had been performing a wellness check after the couple had not been heard from in several days. Moore PD's Lt. Francisco Franco told The New York Times that it is believed Jane died from a drug overdose, but that both deaths remain under investigation.

E! News has reached out to Moore Police for comment but has not yet heard back.

Brian Gross, President of BSG Public Relations, shared in a statement to E! News, "Jesse Jane was a vivacious person who had an absolute and ultimate love for life. During her time in the adult industry, of which I was able to spend wonderful moments with her, she was an incredible professional who cheered everyone on and brought sunshine to every film set she worked on."