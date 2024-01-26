Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Who Appeared in Entourage, Dead at 43

The adult entertainment industry has lost a former star.
Jesse Jane, who was an adult film star before transitioning to other projects, was found dead in her home in Moore, OK, alongside her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller on Jan. 24, local station KFOR reported. She was 43.
Moore Police officers found the bodies of Jane and Hasenmueller in their home, according to the outlet. Authorities had been performing a wellness check after the couple had not been heard from in several days. Moore PD's Lt. Francisco Franco told The New York Times that it is believed Jane died from a drug overdose, but that both deaths remain under investigation.
E! News has reached out to Moore Police for comment but has not yet heard back.
Brian Gross, President of BSG Public Relations, shared in a statement to E! News, "Jesse Jane was a vivacious person who had an absolute and ultimate love for life. During her time in the adult industry, of which I was able to spend wonderful moments with her, she was an incredible professional who cheered everyone on and brought sunshine to every film set she worked on."
"There is not one person in the adult industry who didn't spend time with her, whether onset or in a social setting, that she didn't make smile, laugh or both. She would light up a room as soon as she walked in," he continued, "I will personally miss her very much for the reasons above. Her smile was everything."
In 2003, per the NYT, she signed a deal with adult films studio Digital Playground and appeared in a number of their projects. Afterwards, she worked in a number of outside films and shows, including an appearance in Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding and 2004's Starsky and Hutch, Deadline reported, as well as season two of Entourage.
Jane had officially retired from the adult film industry by 2007, from there pivoting into making her own line of sex toys.
Before her passing, the actress had reflected on her time in the industry, noting the ways in which it had changed since she'd first begun working.
"I got into porn right at the perfect time, when porn stars mattered," she reflected to GQ in 2018. "Porn stars back then, they were big, glamorous. You walked into a room, you turned heads. Everybody knew who you were because they actually had to buy your product or DVDs, everything. Porn was so naughty, but everybody watched it. Now, no one makes money like they did back then even with toy deals and appearances. The internet killed the business, and now the only people that get noticed are the people who go for shock value."
She added, "I would work on a project-by-project basis, and if it was something sexy or something with my friends, I would absolutely love to. I always had fun performing on camera. It's great sex with great people and it always turned me on that people watched me."