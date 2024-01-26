Kim Kardashian Reveals If Her Kids Will Take Over Her Beauty Empire

Kim Kardashian's skincare line may become a family business.
The beauty and fashion mogul is open to one day allowing her and ex Kanye West's kids—North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 4—to be involved with SKKN By Kim. That is, if they choose.
"I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do," Kim told Bustle in an interview published Jan. 26. "And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can."
The 43-year-old continued, "I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."
Kim launched SKKN by Kim in June 2022 in collaboration with Coty, a publicly traded beauty company that had bought a 20 percent stake in her former cosmetics and fragrance group KKW Beauty in 2020 for $200 million.
Kim is not just in the beauty game. After all, she's also the founder of shapewear company SKIMS.
But as Kim's made it clear, she doesn't expect her kids to pursue business careers.
"North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative," she explained on Mavericks with Mav Carter in December. "The little ones, Chicago and Psalm, if you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be, like, a truck driver or anything with a truck. Chi Chi is just a princess, so I don't know what she'll end up being."
Kim continued, "But I definitely see it in North and I think that I won't ever push her to do anything. It's whatever she finds her passion in."
Last October, North expressed interest in taking over both Kanye's clothing and shoe brand and her mom's shapewear company. "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS," she told i-D magazine, "And I want to be a business owner."
