Kim Kardashian Reveals If Her Kids Will Take Over Her Beauty Empire

Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of whether her children—North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm Wes—could turn SKKN by Kim into a family business.

By Corinne Heller Jan 26, 2024 5:10 PMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm West

Kim Kardashian's skincare line may become a family business.

The beauty and fashion mogul is open to one day allowing her and ex Kanye West's kids—North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 4—to be involved with SKKN By Kim. That is, if they choose.

"I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do," Kim told Bustle in an interview published Jan. 26. "And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can."

The 43-year-old continued, "I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."

Kim launched SKKN by Kim in June 2022 in collaboration with Coty, a publicly traded beauty company that had bought a 20 percent stake in her former cosmetics and fragrance group KKW Beauty in 2020 for $200 million.

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

Kim is not just in the beauty game. After all, she's also the founder of shapewear company SKIMS.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian-Jenner Chef Reveals Their Delicious Food Secrets

2
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

3

Dancer Órla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

But as Kim's made it clear, she doesn't expect her kids to pursue business careers.

"North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative," she explained on Mavericks with Mav Carter in December. "The little ones, Chicago and Psalm, if you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be, like, a truck driver or anything with a truck. Chi Chi is just a princess, so I don't know what she'll end up being."

Kim continued, "But I definitely see it in North and I think that I won't ever push her to do anything. It's whatever she finds her passion in."

Last October, North expressed interest in taking over both Kanye's clothing and shoe brand and her mom's shapewear company. "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS," she told i-D magazine, "And I want to be a business owner."

Until then, take a look back at Kim and North's adorable moments together:

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian-Jenner Chef Reveals Their Delicious Food Secrets

2
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

3

Dancer Órla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

4

Love Is Blind's Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Expecting First Baby

5

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Meeting Jason Kelce