Lenny Kravitz to Receive the Music Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

By Brett Malec Jan 26, 2024 5:30 PMTags
TVMusicNBCLenny KravitzPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
FEB. 18, 8 PM
Watch: Lenny Kravitz Says Daughter Zoë Is 'Very Happy' to be Marrying Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

Get ready to fly away with this year's epic PCAs performer.

NBC, E! and Peacock announced Jan. 26 that Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 18. Not only will the "American Woman" singer take home the coveted trophy honoring his decades-long career, the he will also take the stage to perform a medley of his biggest hits.

"With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "Whether he's writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny's musical gift is truly unmatched. We're thrilled to honor him as this year's Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage."

photos
People's Choice Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

Known for his unique mix of rock, soul and funk influences in addition to being a multi-instrumentalist, Kravitz has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide over the last 30 years and earned four Grammy Awards.

Mark Seliger

Most recently, the 59-year-old wrote, performed and produced "Road to Freedom" for the Netflix film Rustin, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Song. 

Kravitz's new album Blue Electric Light will be released on May 24.

Other recording industry legends who have recently been named PCAs Music Icons include country queen Shania Twain and pop princess Christina Aguilera.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. See the full list of stars, films, TV series, musicians and pop culture icons who are nominated here.

Keep reading to look back at Kravitz over the past three decades.

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian-Jenner Chef Reveals Their Delicious Food Secrets

2
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

3

Dancer Órla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
1999
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2001
KMazur/WireImage
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2004
Carlos Alvarez /Getty Images
2004
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
2005
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pepsi
2012
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
2013
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
2014
Mindy Small/FilmMagic
2014
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
2016
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
2017
ANGELA WEISS / AFP
2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2018
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
2018
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
2019
Rich Fury/Getty Images
2019
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2022
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
2022
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2023
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
2023
Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, E! and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian-Jenner Chef Reveals Their Delicious Food Secrets

2

Dancer Órla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

3
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

4

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Meeting Jason Kelce

5

Love Is Blind's Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Expecting First Baby