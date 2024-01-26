Lenny Kravitz to Receive the Music Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Get ready to fly away with this year's epic PCAs performer.
NBC, E! and Peacock announced Jan. 26 that Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 18. Not only will the "American Woman" singer take home the coveted trophy honoring his decades-long career, the he will also take the stage to perform a medley of his biggest hits.
"With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "Whether he's writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny's musical gift is truly unmatched. We're thrilled to honor him as this year's Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage."
Known for his unique mix of rock, soul and funk influences in addition to being a multi-instrumentalist, Kravitz has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide over the last 30 years and earned four Grammy Awards.
Most recently, the 59-year-old wrote, performed and produced "Road to Freedom" for the Netflix film Rustin, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Song.
Kravitz's new album Blue Electric Light will be released on May 24.
Other recording industry legends who have recently been named PCAs Music Icons include country queen Shania Twain and pop princess Christina Aguilera.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards hosted by Simu Liu will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!. See the full list of stars, films, TV series, musicians and pop culture icons who are nominated here.
Keep reading to look back at Kravitz over the past three decades.