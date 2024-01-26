Lenny Kravitz to Receive the Music Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Lenny Kravitz Says Daughter Zoë Is 'Very Happy' to be Marrying Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

Get ready to fly away with this year's epic PCAs performer.

NBC, E! and Peacock announced Jan. 26 that Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 18. Not only will the "American Woman" singer take home the coveted trophy honoring his decades-long career, the he will also take the stage to perform a medley of his biggest hits.

"With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar," NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement. "Whether he's writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny's musical gift is truly unmatched. We're thrilled to honor him as this year's Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage."