Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brennon

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going to need to make a little more room in their pod.
The Love Is Blind stars just announced they're expecting a baby.
"The best of me and the best of you," Alexa wrote on Instagram Jan. 26 alongside photos of her and Brennon cradling her bump and reading a newspaper with headlines about the pregnancy, "baby Lemieux coming soon."
And she's thrilled that she and Brennon—who met and wed on season three of Love Is Blind—can finally share the news.
"We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here," the 29-year-old told People, adding that the baby is due this summer. "It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!"
Although, Alexa and Brennon's fertility journey wasn't easy.
"We've been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot," the reality star added. "I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."
So when they found out over the holidays that they had conceived naturally, they were shocked.
"I stopped drinking, cut out caffeine. Was doing all the warming foods and acupuncture twice a week. I was doing everything I could," Alexa continued. "Then come November, I was like, it's the holidays and I just want to give it a break. I'm so sick of it. It's constant and I have to constantly think about this... And it worked."
And their fellow Love Is Blind alums were quick to join in on the celebrations.
"Ahhh congrats!!" Giannina Gibelli, who is expecting a baby with Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann, commented on Instagram. "So so happy for you both." Added Natalie Lee, "Congrats!!!! so happy for you two!!"
Alexa and Brennon aren't the only pair from the Netflix series to be growing their family. In November, season four alums Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski announced they'll welcome their first baby this year, too.
