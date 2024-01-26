Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brennon

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Recap: Which Couples Are Still Together?!

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going to need to make a little more room in their pod.

The Love Is Blind stars just announced they're expecting a baby.

"The best of me and the best of you," Alexa wrote on Instagram Jan. 26 alongside photos of her and Brennon cradling her bump and reading a newspaper with headlines about the pregnancy, "baby Lemieux coming soon."

And she's thrilled that she and Brennon—who met and wed on season three of Love Is Blind—can finally share the news.

"We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here," the 29-year-old told People, adding that the baby is due this summer. "It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret keeper ... so I'm ready for it to be out there!"

Although, Alexa and Brennon's fertility journey wasn't easy.

"We've been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot," the reality star added. "I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."