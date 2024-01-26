Martin Scorsese Shares How Daughter Francesca Got Him to Star in Their Viral TikToks

Watch : Leo DiCaprio's History With Martin Scorsese

Behind the camera, Martin Scorsese is the one calling the shots—unless it's on TikTok.

There, the Oscar winner's daughter Francesca is the director and he is the star. And recently, the Killers of the Flower Moon director revealed how he became a viral sensation after starring in his 24-year-old's TikToks.

"She would come over to me and say, 'Dad, do this,'" Martin explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jan. 25, of his first TikTok collaboration with Francesca in 2021. "I had a beard and she said, 'Just say this,' and I said, 'Would you leave me alone?'"

However, after a back and forth, he ultimately relented.

"So finally, I said it and it wound up in a TikTok of some kind and it went viral," he continued. "And I remember an Indian filmmaker—a friend of mine—came into New York and wanted to say hello. I walked in the room and said, 'I should tell you I have a beard,' and he goes, ‘Oh no, we all know. It's all over India.'"