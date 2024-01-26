Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Twins Spent Weeks in NICU After Premature Birth

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her birth journey.
One week after confirming she and boyfriend Elijah Scott officially welcomed twins, her sixth and seventh babies, Kailyn revealed her newest additions spent weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after they were born five weeks early.
"They weren't just there for a couple of days," she said during the Jan. 26 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, per People. "We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months."
One of the biggest challenges, she explained, was wondering if the differenced she observed between the two newborns—for whom she used the nicknames "Baby A" to describe her son and "Baby B" for her daughter—was normal.
"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," she said of her daughter, Baby B. "She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that."
For Kailyn, who previously opened up about her fear before welcoming the twins via C-section, her time in the NICU was more emotionally harrowing.
"I cried a lot," she remembered. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."
The situation was further complicated for the parents when their son was released before their daughter.
"It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours," Kailyn—who is also mom to sons Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin; Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby Rio, with Elijah—explained. "And then we have six other kids. When he was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home."
The Teen Mom 2 star also shared the emotional and logistical difficulties of balancing her child still in the NICU with the responsibilities the couple had at home.
"She was away from her twin; we were away from her," she remembered. "When we were home, we still couldn't process it because there was so much going on here. Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing. I still don't even know if we've processed it."
But despite the complications, the reality TV alum is looking to the future with optimism—and joy as she watches her children bond.
"Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," Kailyn added of her son, who was less than a year old when the twins were born. "He thinks he's a triplet. He burps them, he's been so sweet with those twins, and it's literally the cutest f--king thing and truly, Lux and Creed have been good, too."
As she put it, "I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete. We're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."
