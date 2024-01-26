Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Twins Spent Weeks in NICU After Premature Birth

Watch : ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her birth journey.

One week after confirming she and boyfriend Elijah Scott officially welcomed twins, her sixth and seventh babies, Kailyn revealed her newest additions spent weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after they were born five weeks early.

"They weren't just there for a couple of days," she said during the Jan. 26 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, per People. "We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months."

One of the biggest challenges, she explained, was wondering if the differenced she observed between the two newborns—for whom she used the nicknames "Baby A" to describe her son and "Baby B" for her daughter—was normal.

"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," she said of her daughter, Baby B. "She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that."