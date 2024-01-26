Elle King Reschedules More Shows After Dolly Parton Tribute Backlash

Elle King is putting an X through more upcoming tour dates.
The Ex's and Oh's singer postponed another round of shows that were supposed to take place next month including performances in Shipshewana, Ind., Waukegan, Ill., and Harris, Mich.—to March.
"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates," the 34-year-old wrote along with the new dates in a Jan. 25 Instagram Story. "If you can't make the date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!"
Just a day earlier, the Grammy nominee had already rescheduled a Jan. 26 show in Texas for September. While no reason for the rescheduling was given, Elle's postponement comes amid backlash for her recent controversial performance during a Jan. 19 Dolly Parton birthday tribute at Grand Ole Opry.
During the "Can't Be Loved" singer's rendition of Dolly's "Marry Me," she appeared to forget the lyrics, and began swearing on stage.
"Don't tell Dolly," she said in a video posted on TikTok. "Holy s--t, I swear if you guys tell Dolly."
And the singer—who is daughter to comedian Rob Schneider and actress London King—doubled down on the mishap.
"I don't know the lyrics to this thing in this f--king town," she sang, and later when the song ended, added: "I'll tell you one thing more, ‘Hi, my name is Elle King, I'm f--king hammered."
After the show, the Opry apologized to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."
Despite postponing another round of shows, Elle has yet to comment on the scandal. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment, but has not heard back.