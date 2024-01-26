Elle King Reschedules More Shows After Dolly Parton Tribute Backlash

Watch : Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Mishap

Elle King is putting an X through more upcoming tour dates.

The Ex's and Oh's singer postponed another round of shows that were supposed to take place next month including performances in Shipshewana, Ind., Waukegan, Ill., and Harris, Mich.—to March.

"Your tickets will be valid for the new dates," the 34-year-old wrote along with the new dates in a Jan. 25 Instagram Story. "If you can't make the date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!"

Just a day earlier, the Grammy nominee had already rescheduled a Jan. 26 show in Texas for September. While no reason for the rescheduling was given, Elle's postponement comes amid backlash for her recent controversial performance during a Jan. 19 Dolly Parton birthday tribute at Grand Ole Opry.

During the "Can't Be Loved" singer's rendition of Dolly's "Marry Me," she appeared to forget the lyrics, and began swearing on stage.