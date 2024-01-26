Alexis Bellino Returning to Real Housewives of Orange County Amid John Janssen Romance

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals Which Kardashian-Jenner He Wants for Real Housewives

Alexis Bellino is back.

The reality star is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a friend for season 18, a production source confirms to E! News.

In case you need a refresher, Alexis first joined the cast on season five back in 2009 and parted ways with the show after season eight in 2013. She also made a guest appearance on season 14 six years later.

And just like an orange, the drama this time around will likely be juicy. After all, Alexis is now dating John Janssen, the ex of RHOC star Shannon Storms Beador.

For her part, Shannon wasn't exactly thrilled when she learned about the couple's romance.

"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," she told E! News in December. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, number one, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."