The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Reveals the Warning He Was Given About Fantasy Suites

Watch : The Bachelor Season 28: Meet the Contestants

Joey Graziadei knows that this particular rose also has its thorns.

Often, the Fantasy Suite episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette end up being some of the most dramatic of each season. So when it came to filming his own Bachelor experience, the leading man of season 28 knew to enter that particular part of his journey with extra grace.

"I was kind of warned about that, I've heard it in the past," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker about the chatter some Fantasy Suite journeys receive on social media and beyond. "I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can't fault anyone. That is a very tough position to be in."

As he explained, "And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person."

He continued, "So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can't really say more than that, but for me it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in."