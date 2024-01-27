Hold on to Your Bows! The Disney x Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Collection Is on Sale for up to 60% Off

Minnie-fy your look with magical accessories from Kate Spade’s Disney collection that’s currently on sale—because even your wardrobe deserves a touch of magic!

By Camila Quimper Jan 27, 2024 2:00 PMTags
Shop Disney X Kate Spade Minnie Mouse CollectionE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

Calling all Mousekateers! This is not a drill, if you're a Disney fan who (let's face it) can't resist buying Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed… well everything, we've got some news for all of you besties. Kate Spade has just put their entire Minnie Mouse collection on sale, with deals even reaching up to 60% off on select styles. Yes, we're talking crossbodies with 3D bows and ears, and even dainty accessories that are just too cute to pass up, all rocking major discounts that you won't want to miss. And what better way to hop on the bow coquette trend than by sporting one of the most iconic bows in Disney history on all your accessories? Seriously, not only will you look absolutely ear-resistible, but you'll also be right on trend with the rest of the girlies.

So, what are you waiting for? We recommend acting fast because many of these pieces are expected to sell out, especially at such incredibly low prices (which trust us, you don't often see when it comes to Disney stuff). But just in case you might be too late, or you're looking to keep on shopping for more cute picks, we've also thrown in a few of our favorite Disney-themed items from BaubleBar in our roundup for you to check out. Happy shopping!

Disney x Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Collection

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie 3D Flap Backpack

Minnie's signature style is front and center on this ear-resistible backpack, made of durable nylon with a magnetic snap closure. Carry it around the parks for a perfect Disney-bounding accessory or on the daily if you're the ultimate Minnie fan.

$399
$205
Kate Spade Outlet

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Studs

You're not going to believe us when we tell you that you can get these adorable Minnie studs for only $25! They're just too cute to pass up so we recommend snagging these immediately.

$59
$25
Kate Spade Outlet

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag

Okay, how darling is this Minnie Mouse crossbody bag?! We love how Minnie's signature polka dots decorate the leather exterior, plus her adorable bow accent drives the point home. You can carry it by the top handle, wear it as a crossbody bag, or carry it as a shoulder bag.

$349
$139
Kate Spade Outlet

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Ring

Add the finishing touch to your Disney-bound outfit with a dainty and chic ring like this Minnie one. It's subtle enough to go with everything, while still paying a cute little homage to your favorite mouse. 

$69
$29
Kate Spade Outlet

Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie 3D Crossbody

Go hands-free with the Minnie crossbody featuring Minnie's signature bow and ears in 3D form. While it may look small, it still has plenty of room for all your small essentials, iPhone Max, and even some snacks.

$359
$185
Kate Spade Outlet
Fall in Love With Coach Outlet’s Valentine’s Day Drop Featuring Deals Up to 75% Off Bags & More

Shop More Disney Collections at BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Pendant Necklace

If you're looking for a dainty little pendant, then you're in luck because this subtle Mickey Mouse necklace is everything you've ever dreamed of as a Disney fan. Made from gold-plated brass, it's not just any accessory, it's a timeless piece that'll never go out of style.

$38
BaubleBar

Mickey & Minnie Disney Drop Earrings

Sweeten up your Valentine's Day with a pair of enchanting statement earrings. Adorned with pink pavé stone hearts, these Disney Drop earrings showcase both Mickey and Minnie and will instantly upgrade any cute V-Day fit you're planning to wear. 

$58
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring

Elevate your style with the perfect everyday ring that adds a subtle touch of Disney magic. This sophisticated gold band features a repeating Mickey Mouse outline, crafted with precision in 18K gold sterling for timeless elegance.

$78
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Metallic Storage Case

Stay organized wherever you go with this compact Mickey Mouse storage case. Perfect for on-the-go Disney lovers, it safely stores all your favorite accessories and comes in three dazzling metallic shades—red, silver, and gold.

$38
BaubleBar

Disney Pull-Tie Bracelet

For a subtle homage to your Disney love, we recommend opting for this adorable pull-tie bracelet. It seamlessly blends in with other gold jewelry, while keeping the Disney theme with its petite Minnie Mouse adornments.

$38
BaubleBar

Want to shop for more accessories? Check out J.Crew's Valentine's Day jewelry deals, up to 60% off select styles.

