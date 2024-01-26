Kim Kardashian’s Cult Favorite Lip Liners Are Finally Back, Plus Lipstick and Eyeshadows

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

On August 1, 2022, beauty enthusiasts said goodbye to Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty. We didn't know how long we'd have to wait for new products or if there would even be new products at all. So, of course, I stocked up on as much as I could hoping her beauty empire would return. My favorite product was the lip liner, which still has a very devoted cult following. When The Kardashians star launched her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, I fell in love with the cleanser and eye cream, but one question still lingered: What about the lip liners!?

Kim is finally selling makeup again. SKKN BY KIM's first makeup collection is here with nudes you'll never stop reaching for. And, no I'm not just talking beige. Kim and the team are starting strong with 15 lip liners and 10 lipsticks in nude shades ranging from light to deep. There's also an eyeshadow palette full of matte neutrals that you'll adore.