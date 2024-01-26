Kim Kardashian’s Cult Favorite Lip Liners Are Finally Back, Plus Lipstick and Eyeshadows

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
On August 1, 2022, beauty enthusiasts said goodbye to Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty. We didn't know how long we'd have to wait for new products or if there would even be new products at all. So, of course, I stocked up on as much as I could hoping her beauty empire would return. My favorite product was the lip liner, which still has a very devoted cult following. When The Kardashians star launched her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, I fell in love with the cleanser and eye cream, but one question still lingered: What about the lip liners!?
Kim is finally selling makeup again. SKKN BY KIM's first makeup collection is here with nudes you'll never stop reaching for. And, no I'm not just talking beige. Kim and the team are starting strong with 15 lip liners and 10 lipsticks in nude shades ranging from light to deep. There's also an eyeshadow palette full of matte neutrals that you'll adore.
If you're still longing for your beloved KKW Beauty shades, SKKN BY KIM brought a lot of those hues to this new line. There's even a clickable option to find your KKW to SKKN match, so you can reunite with your favorite shades when you shop for lip liner and lipstick. Along with those beloved colors, SKKN BY KIM Makeup prioritizes a "skin-first approach," Kim says in a press release.
She explains, "In developing SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, comfortable, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear."
Skin-loving formulas meet high-performance glam with the SKKN BY KIM Makeup launch on January 26, 2024.
SKKN BY KIM Lip Liner
This lip liner has a lightweight, hydrating texture that's super easy to apply and blend without dragging or skipping. It has a matte finish and a long-lasting wear that doesn't bleed, feather, or smudge.
There are 15 classic shades to choose from. ranging from light to deep.
Not sure which shade you want to try first? Here's a glimpse at your options.
SKKN BY KIM Lip Liner Shade Swatches
If you loved KKW Beauty lip liners, here are your SKKN BY KIM equivalent shades:
- KKW Honey 2= SKKN Nude 02
- KKW Nude .5= SKKN Nude 03
- KKW Taupewood= SKKN Nude 04
- KKW Nude 1= SKKN Nude 06
- KKW Nude 1.5= SKKN Nude 08
- KKW Love= SKKN Nude 09
- KKW Classic Icon= SKKN 11
- KKW Classic Kim= SKKN 12
- KKW Nude 2= SKKN 13
- KKW Nude 2.5= SKKN 14
- KKW Nude 3= SKKN 15
SKKN BY KIM Soft Matte Lip Color
Get exceptional glide that doesn't feather and a super-smooth application with the SKKN BY KIM Soft Matte Lip Color. This formula effortless melts into lips giving a blurred airbrushed finish— no glam squad needed.
There are 10 gorgeous shades to choose from.
SKKN BY KIM Soft Matte Lip Color Shade Swatches
If you loved KKW Beauty lipsticks, here are your SKKN BY KIM matches:
- KKW Nude 1.5= SKKN Nude 02
- KKW Classic Kim= SKKN Nude 03
- KKW Nude 1.5= SKKN Nude 04
- KKW Nude 4= SKKN Nude 06
- KKW Nude 5= SKKN Nude 07
- KKW Nude 6= SKKN Nude 08
SKKN BY KIM Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
If you've been on the hunt for eyeshadow that doesn't flake, crease, fall out, smudge, or fade, SKKN BY KIM delivers. This palette has 12 warm and cool nude tones with velvety matte finishes that feel ultra-lightweight on the lids and blend with ease. These formulas are very blendable, so you can customize your look to achieve an aesthetic that's as subtle or intense as you desire.
If you want to do more Kim-inspired shopping, SKIMS just launched the ultimate strapless, push-up bra.