Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammys With Album of the Year Win

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift was born to be a Grammys legend.

By taking home the big award for her album Midnights on Feb. 4, the "Karma" singer set the Grammys' record for most-ever Album of the Year wins by a single artist, with four of the coveted statues now to her name. Her reaction? "Mind blown," as she put it in her speech. (Find out all the winners here.)

And best believe Taylor's competition for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys was bejeweled. Midnights faced off against seven major records from the past year: SZA's SOS, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., Jon Batiste's World Music Radio, boygenius' the record, Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure and Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS.

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," Taylor gushed while accepting her statue on stage. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."