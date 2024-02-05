Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammys With Album of the Year Win

Taylor Swift's Midnights took home the big award at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, setting the record for most Album of the Year wins by a single artist.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 05, 2024 4:43 AMTags
MusicAwards 2024Taylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2024 GRAMMYs: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift was born to be a Grammys legend. 

By taking home the big award for her album Midnights on Feb. 4, the "Karma" singer set the Grammys' record for most-ever Album of the Year wins by a single artist, with four of the coveted statues now to her name. Her reaction? "Mind blown," as she put it in her speech. (Find out all the winners here.)

And best believe Taylor's competition for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys was bejeweled. Midnights faced off against seven major records from the past year: SZA's SOS, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., Jon Batiste's World Music Radio, boygenius' the record, Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure and Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS.

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," Taylor gushed while accepting her statue on stage. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

She continued, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award. All I want to do is keep doing this."

The "Cruel Summer" artist thanked her biggest collaborator on the record, producer Jack Antanoff ("I get to work with one of my best friends"), as well as "Snow on the Beach" featured artist Lana Del Rey, who she called "a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Céline Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at Grammys Amid Health Battle

3

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammys With Album of the Year Win

Before this win, Taylor snagged Album of the Year for 2008's Fearless, 2014's 1989 and 2020's Folklore. She had already entered rarefied territory regarding the category, being the first woman and one of only four artists ever who've been granted the prestigious award three times. The other artists to claim that honor are Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra

Taylor, who made the whole place shimmer in her black and white Schiaparelli dress, won two of the six total Grammy awards she was nominated for this time around, including Best Pop Vocal Album. With these new additions, the "Blank Space" singer now holds a total of 14 Grammy wins and 47 nominations. 

Earlier in the night, she announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, coming April 19.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Album of the Year is just the cherry on top of a record-breaking year for Taylor. Her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time in 2023—and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue—and its accompanying movie, which hit theaters in October, is already the highest-grossing concert film of all time. 

"It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33," Taylor said of her touring and streaming achievements in TIME'2023 Person of the Year profile. "And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that." 

Keep reading to see all the artists who took home awards at the 2024 Grammys.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Céline Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at Grammys Amid Health Battle

3

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammys With Album of the Year Win

4

Jay-Z Puts Grammy Awards on Blast for Snubbing Beyoncé

5

Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards