A NSFW Performance and More of the Most Shocking Grammy Awards Moments of All Time

Your Grammy might not approve of these head-turning moments.
While the Grammy Awards mark the biggest night in music—with superstars hitting the red carpet in designer gowns and taking home prestigious awards—the ceremony has also included more than a few eye-popping moments over its 66-year history.
For starters, who could forget Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's NSFW performance of "WAP" at the 2021 show? The rappers put their body-ody-odies on display when they got the down on stage, pushing the envelope with their sexual innuendo-laden performance.
Other moments raised eyebrows for different reasons, like when Lady Gaga arrived to the red carpet in 2011 inside of a giant egg pod, carried on a platform by shirtless or scantily-clad men.
"I was in the egg for three days," the pop star told British Vogue in 2021. "To be honest, at award shows, especially during this time, I didn't like to talk to people. I always felt that it threw me off with my performance so this in a lot of ways is really representative of my devotion to my craft in that I really wanted to be with myself."
As for last year's show, one of the buzziest moments was when Taylor Swift reunited with ex Harry Styles long after the Haylor ship had sailed.
Just eight months after she was seen cheering on the One Direction alum at the award show, the "Cruel Summer" artist seemingly gave more insight on their 2013 breakup when she dropped five bonus tracks on her re-recorded 2014 album 1989.
In "Now That We Don't Talk," she seemingly references how Harry moved on in life, including changing up his look with a new hairstyle. "You grew your hair long / You got new icons," Taylor sings. "And from the outside / It looks like you're tryin' lives on / I miss the old ways / You didn't have to change / But I guess I don't have a say / Now that we don't talk."
But since making it clear the exes don't have any bad blood, they've both moved on with sweet new romances.
Harry is now dating another famous Taylor: Bones and All star Taylor Russell. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has proved her love with Travis Kelce is no longer a secret she's been hoping, dreaming, dying to keep as she's cheered him on at a dozen NFL games over the past year.
In fact, there was speculation Taylor and Travis would even make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Grammys, where she is nominated for six awards. However, sources close to the couple told E! News that the athlete is skipping the show in order to prepare for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
See if Taylor will be smiling like she won a contest when the ceremony airs Feb. 4 on CBS.
In the meantime, relive all the most unexpected moments at the Grammy Awards: