A NSFW Performance and More of the Most Shocking Grammy Awards Moments of All Time

Your Grammy might not approve of these head-turning moments.

While the Grammy Awards mark the biggest night in music—with superstars hitting the red carpet in designer gowns and taking home prestigious awards—the ceremony has also included more than a few eye-popping moments over its 66-year history.

For starters, who could forget Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's NSFW performance of "WAP" at the 2021 show? The rappers put their body-ody-odies on display when they got the down on stage, pushing the envelope with their sexual innuendo-laden performance.

Other moments raised eyebrows for different reasons, like when Lady Gaga arrived to the red carpet in 2011 inside of a giant egg pod, carried on a platform by shirtless or scantily-clad men.

"I was in the egg for three days," the pop star told British Vogue in 2021. "To be honest, at award shows, especially during this time, I didn't like to talk to people. I always felt that it threw me off with my performance so this in a lot of ways is really representative of my devotion to my craft in that I really wanted to be with myself."