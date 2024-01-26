Kardashian-Jenner Chef Spills the Tea on Their Eating Habits—Including the Foods They Avoid

Watch : Kardashians' Chef Tells All: Who Is the Pickiest Eater?

The Kardashian-Jenners' chef is dishing out their most mouth-watering secrets.

Khristianne Uy—or as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner call her: Chef K—shared insight into what the family eats on a day-to-day basis, as well as what they indulge in during cheat days. Though the clan do stick to a healthy and "disciplined" diet, Chef K said they have a soft spot for carbs—especially a grilled cheese sandwich.

Calling it the "easiest 10-minute thing" to make, she told Page Six in an interview published Jan. 25, "Sometimes they're like, 'Ah, chef, you've been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?'"

In fact, the dish is often requested after a huge get-together or boozy celebration. As Chef K put it, "Who doesn't love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor."

And when the holidays hit, Chef K—who handles food for all of the family's lavish parties, including birthdays, Thanksgiving dinner and their annual Christmas Eve bash—said "no one's trying to slim away."