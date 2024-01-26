Kardashian-Jenner Chef Spills the Tea on Their Eating Habits—Including the Foods They Avoid

The Kardashian-Jenners' chef is dishing out their most mouth-watering secrets.
Khristianne Uy—or as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner call her: Chef K—shared insight into what the family eats on a day-to-day basis, as well as what they indulge in during cheat days. Though the clan do stick to a healthy and "disciplined" diet, Chef K said they have a soft spot for carbs—especially a grilled cheese sandwich.
Calling it the "easiest 10-minute thing" to make, she told Page Six in an interview published Jan. 25, "Sometimes they're like, 'Ah, chef, you've been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?'"
In fact, the dish is often requested after a huge get-together or boozy celebration. As Chef K put it, "Who doesn't love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor."
And when the holidays hit, Chef K—who handles food for all of the family's lavish parties, including birthdays, Thanksgiving dinner and their annual Christmas Eve bash—said "no one's trying to slim away."
"They do have their pasta, they'll have their cheeses, they'll have their breads, too," the cook shared. "But they're all so active with their walks in the mornings and their gym routines."
Chef K added that each member of the family do have their own unique food preferences. In addition to catering to Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's vegan diet, she avoids cilantro for Kim, spicy peppers for Kendall and strictly keeps to chicken breast and turkey as protein options for Khloe.
But Chef K pointed out that youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenners are the "finicky ones" out of the whole bunch.
"But with creativity, and as long as they're part of the actual cooking, they're willing to try it," she noted of the little ones. "They're pretty good at trying things."
