Pamper Yourself With a $59 Deal on $350 Worth of Products— Olaplex, 111SKIN, First Aid Beauty, and More

Don't underestimate the impact of a 5-minute self-care session. That's all the time you need to pamper yourself and reset. We all have a spare five minutes, right? Sometimes you don't even need that much time. It takes me seconds to put on an under-eye mask and then I can multitask while they do their thing. Applying a hair serum is another quick task that can deliver noticeable results. If you're in the mood to shop and you want to stick to your budget, there's a major deal on top-selling hair care and skincare products you don't want to miss.
For a limited time, you can get a $350 bundle for just $59. Just make sure you use the promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. The set includes the luxurious 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, my go-to Olaplex hair serum, and the Tula Brightening Eye Balm that I'm obsessed with. If winter weather is drying out your skin, the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer is the ultimate rescue product. Restore balance to your skin with a Holifrog toner. Protect your skin from the sun with a lightweight moisturizer from Paula's Choice.
The Dermstore Essentials Kit has all of those products plus some beloved items from Replenix, Eve Lom, Act+Acre, and Lancer. Doesn't really count as a splurge if you're getting an 83% discount? Not in my book. Plus, there's free shipping.
Dermstore Essentials Kit
Use the promo code EXTRA10 to get this bundle for just $59. Dermstore's Essentials Kit has a $350 value. Here's what you get:
- Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum: An antioxidant-rich, leave-in, silicone-free hair serum to shield hair from pollution, heat & future damage.
- 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask: Hydrogel undereye patches ideal for dryness & dark circles to illuminate & plump skin.
- Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser: A vitamin-packed anti-aging facial cleanser.
- TULA Skincare Rose Glow Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm: An eye balm stick designed to awaken & revitalize the delicate eye area.
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer: A lightweight & nutrient-rich hydrator for normal to dry skin types.
- Paula's Choice RESIST Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50: A lightweight daily SPF moisturizer that hydrates, protects & rejuvenates skin.
- Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner: A post-cleanse fluid that creates an ideal environment for clear & balanced skin.
- Replenix Redness Reducing Triple AOX Serum: An antioxidant-rich treatment cream propelled by green tea extracts.
- Act+Acre Plant Based Dry Shampoo: An unscented dry shampoo derived from plant ingredients.
- Eve Lom Kiss Mix: A multitasking lip treatment with nourishing active botanicals.
- Lancer The Method: Polish: An exfoliating scrub that removes impurities and dead skin cells.
If you want more info before you shop, here are some reviews on items in the bundle.
Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum Reviews
"It has made such a difference when applying heat to my hair (which I couldn't do for a long time). My hair has improved from being dry, frizzy, weak, with major breakage, to fuller, stronger, and healthier looking. It's a great compliment to the effects of the bond treatment," a shopper raved.
111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask Reviews
"LOVE these eye masks. So easy to use and the most effective of any I have tried (and I have tried them all!). Worth the splurge, a Dermstore customer said.
Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser Reviews
"Using Murad products consistently have always helped me maintain clear skin and fight off acne/breakouts. This sunscreen is top notch, just like many of Murad's products. Right away, you can tell that this sunscreen is made with high quality ingredients. It is light, moisturizing, smells nice, hydrating, and pleasant to apply. I love that it has Vitamin C. If it weren't so pricy, I would make this my go-to sunscreen," someone wrote.
TULA Skincare Rose Glow Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm Reviews
"I cannot live without this cooling balm. I use on my eyelids daily, and puffiness magically disappears. I can feel the coolness immediately. I always keep 1 in my travel bag and 1 in makeup drawer so I never forget to use it," a shopper gushed.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer Reviews
A Dermstore customer reviewed, "There are very few creams I will use, especially on my face - but this is the one exception! It goes on without even the slightest hint of greasiness and you can feel the instant relief of dryness wherever you apply it. Recently I have been using it on small patches of eczema and have been experiencing some relief with that as well. I highly recommend!"
