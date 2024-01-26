Pamper Yourself With a $59 Deal on $350 Worth of Products— Olaplex, 111SKIN, First Aid Beauty, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't underestimate the impact of a 5-minute self-care session. That's all the time you need to pamper yourself and reset. We all have a spare five minutes, right? Sometimes you don't even need that much time. It takes me seconds to put on an under-eye mask and then I can multitask while they do their thing. Applying a hair serum is another quick task that can deliver noticeable results. If you're in the mood to shop and you want to stick to your budget, there's a major deal on top-selling hair care and skincare products you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, you can get a $350 bundle for just $59. Just make sure you use the promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. The set includes the luxurious 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, my go-to Olaplex hair serum, and the Tula Brightening Eye Balm that I'm obsessed with. If winter weather is drying out your skin, the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer is the ultimate rescue product. Restore balance to your skin with a Holifrog toner. Protect your skin from the sun with a lightweight moisturizer from Paula's Choice.

The Dermstore Essentials Kit has all of those products plus some beloved items from Replenix, Eve Lom, Act+Acre, and Lancer. Doesn't really count as a splurge if you're getting an 83% discount? Not in my book. Plus, there's free shipping.