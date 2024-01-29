Joan Collins Reveals What Makes 5th Marriage Her Most Successful

Joan Collins' marriage is the key to her dynasty.
The Dynasty alum shared the simple secret to her 22-year marriage to Percy Gibson.
"We love each other in a very deep way," the 90-year-old told E! News' Carolina Bermudez in an exclusive interview airing Jan. 29. "We love each other, adore each other—as people, not just husband and wife or lovers. We like each other."
And despite their 32-year age gap, Joan—who has been married four times before to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm—knows this has been her most successful.
"We got to know each other very, very well before we committed," she explained of Percy, who she met in 2000 when he produced a play she was in. "We really really got to know each other deeply in the right way."
As she joked, that was something she "hadn't done with any of the other four."
Plus, she credits the 59-year-old with keeping her young.
"I wake up every morning and I think, 'Oh I'm really lucky to be alive,'" she said. "I know my husband is gonna bring me a delicious cup of coffee, which he always does. And if he goes to workout, which he does, he'll leave me a little note, which I think is sweet."
Also sweet? Joan's stance on aging naturally.
"I don't want anything near my face," the Behind the Shoulder Pads: The Tales I Tell My Friends author said. "I still have the face I was born with. I take very good care of my skin, but I don't do all those things I keep reading about."
For more from Joan, watch her exclusive interview on E! News Jan. 29 at 11 p.m. Her memoir Behind the Shoulder Pads: The Tales I Tell My Friends is out now.