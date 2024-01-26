The Reason Jessica Biel Eats in the Shower Will Leave You in Shock and Awe

Watch : Jessica Biel Shares the "Best" Parenting Advice

Eating in the shower is 7th heaven for Jessica Biel.

In fact, the Sinner star revealed that she can't get enough of bringing her food into the bathroom with her.

"I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement," Biel said in a Jan. 22 TikTok video. "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."

The 41-year-old—who shares kids Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake—went on to explain exactly what "rules" she follows in order to successfully have her cake and shower, too.

"A ledge is really helpful," Biel instructed. "Somewhere that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso—whatever it is you're enjoying. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing."

The 7th Heaven alum also had some tips on what to avoid when enjoying spa-ghetti—or any shower meal.