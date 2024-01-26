The Reason Jessica Biel Eats in the Shower Will Leave You in Shock and Awe

Eating in the shower is 7th heaven for Jessica Biel.
In fact, the Sinner star revealed that she can't get enough of bringing her food into the bathroom with her.
"I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement," Biel said in a Jan. 22 TikTok video. "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."
The 41-year-old—who shares kids Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake—went on to explain exactly what "rules" she follows in order to successfully have her cake and shower, too.
"A ledge is really helpful," Biel instructed. "Somewhere that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso—whatever it is you're enjoying. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing."
The 7th Heaven alum also had some tips on what to avoid when enjoying spa-ghetti—or any shower meal.
"Only tricky thing is, when you're chewing, you gotta keep your mouth closed," Biel reflected. "Because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."
"So, chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in," Biel concluded. "There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming."
Biel's social media followers had mixed reactions to her snack-and-soak obsession.
"I got four kids, they eat my food," one supportive TikToker commented. "I stand behind this 100 percent since it's the only place I have privacy."
Another user was less keen on the idea, writing, "I can't even chew gum in the bathroom."
However, there are some lifestyle boundaries that Biel won't cross. While the Shock and Awe actress has brought the idea of shower-eating into her home, she tries to leave work at the door.
"That's something that I've worked on for myself and I really want to be able to have that work, life separation," Biel told E! News after playing the grueling role of accused killer Candy Montgomery in the Hulu series Candy. "And my kids make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love. So, that darkness doesn't have any place for me at home and I leave it at work."
Keep reading to soak up all of Biel and Timberlake's adorable family moments.