The Reason Jessica Biel Eats in the Shower Will Leave You in Shock and Awe

Sinner actress Jessica Biel detailed all the reasons she loves eating in the shower for fans on social media.

Eating in the shower is 7th heaven for Jessica Biel

In fact, the Sinner star revealed that she can't get enough of bringing her food into the bathroom with her.

"I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement," Biel said in a Jan. 22 TikTok video. "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."

The 41-year-old—who shares kids Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with husband Justin Timberlake—went on to explain exactly what "rules" she follows in order to successfully have her cake and shower, too. 

"A ledge is really helpful," Biel instructed. "Somewhere that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso—whatever it is you're enjoying. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing."

The 7th Heaven alum also had some tips on what to avoid when enjoying spa-ghetti—or any shower meal. 

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

"Only tricky thing is, when you're chewing, you gotta keep your mouth closed," Biel reflected. "Because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."

"So, chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in," Biel concluded. "There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming." 

Biel's social media followers had mixed reactions to her snack-and-soak obsession. 

"I got four kids, they eat my food," one supportive TikToker commented. "I stand behind this 100 percent since it's the only place I have privacy."

Another user was less keen on the idea, writing, "I can't even chew gum in the bathroom."

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

However, there are some lifestyle boundaries that Biel won't cross. While the Shock and Awe actress has brought the idea of shower-eating into her home, she tries to leave work at the door. 

"That's something that I've worked on for myself and I really want to be able to have that work, life separation," Biel told E! News after playing the grueling role of accused killer Candy Montgomery in the Hulu series Candy. "And my kids make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love. So, that darkness doesn't have any place for me at home and I leave it at work."

Keep reading to soak up all of Biel and Timberlake's adorable family moments. 

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

