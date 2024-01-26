Noah Cyrus' Steamy Kiss With Fiancé Pinkus Is Truly Haute Amour at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus

They don't call it the City of Love for nothing.

After all, Noah Cyrus was practically inseparable from her fiancé Pinkus at Maison Margiela's Paris Fashion Week presentation on Jan. 25. The couple—who got engaged last summer—were spotted sharing an intimate lip lock outside of the fashion presentation's venue, before Noah posted a close-up of herself kissing the musician on Instagram Stories in honor of their anniversary.

For their haute and romantic date night, Noah went big and donned a long, black satin gown from the French fashion house. The dress featured a long cape that draped around her neck, falling behind the "July" singer's back into a lengthy train. Miley Cyrus' sister capped it all off with a matching headscarf that covered her long black hair.

Meanwhile, Pinkus gave off Western vibes with an oversized stonewashed jean jacket and matching denim pants. He completed the look with a camel-colored pair of Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi slip-ons.