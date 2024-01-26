Noah Cyrus' Steamy Kiss With Fiancé Pinkus Is Truly Haute Amour at Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus and her fiancé Pinkus packed on beaucoup PDA at Maison Margiela's Paris Fashion Week runway show on Jan. 25. See photos of their très chic date night.

They don't call it the City of Love for nothing. 

After all, Noah Cyrus was practically inseparable from her fiancé Pinkus at Maison Margiela's Paris Fashion Week presentation on Jan. 25. The couple—who got engaged last summer—were spotted sharing an intimate lip lock outside of the fashion presentation's venue, before Noah posted a close-up of herself kissing the musician on Instagram Stories in honor of their anniversary.

For their haute and romantic date night, Noah went big and donned a long, black satin gown from the French fashion house. The dress featured a long cape that draped around her neck, falling behind the "July" singer's back into a lengthy train. Miley Cyrus' sister capped it all off with a matching headscarf that covered her long black hair.

Meanwhile, Pinkus gave off Western vibes with an oversized stonewashed jean jacket and matching denim pants. He completed the look with a camel-colored pair of Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi slip-ons.  

This was not Noah's first time at Paris Fashion Week. Last January, the 24-year-old freed the nipple in a plunging black dress at Stéphane Rolland's runway show, before returning to the fashion event in the fall with Pinkus to check out Kenzo's collection.

Noah shared photos of the pair's Parisian getaway in June, when she announced their engagement. "i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," she captioned the snapshots on Instagram. "you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."

Noah added, "i'm so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you."

To see Noah—as well as more celebs—at this year's Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.

