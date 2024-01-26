How Sofia Richie's Dad Lionel Richie and Sister Nicole Richie Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Watch : Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Lionel Richie has endless love for his new grandchild on the way.

Sofia Richie revealed on Jan. 25 that she and husband Elliot Grainge, who wed in April 2023, are expecting a baby girl. Although the couple kept the news under wraps in the first few weeks of her pregnancy, in the fall they decided to only tell their parents: Sofia's father Lionel, her mother Diane Alexander, his dad Lucian Grainge and his stepmom Caroline Grainge.

"We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," the model told Vogue. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."

The box was the perfect decoy to throw them off before the big reveal. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," she continued. "That's how we told all of our parents."