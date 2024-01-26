How Sofia Richie's Dad Lionel Richie and Sister Nicole Richie Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Lionel Richie has endless love for his new grandchild on the way.
Sofia Richie revealed on Jan. 25 that she and husband Elliot Grainge, who wed in April 2023, are expecting a baby girl. Although the couple kept the news under wraps in the first few weeks of her pregnancy, in the fall they decided to only tell their parents: Sofia's father Lionel, her mother Diane Alexander, his dad Lucian Grainge and his stepmom Caroline Grainge.
"We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," the model told Vogue. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."
The box was the perfect decoy to throw them off before the big reveal. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," she continued. "That's how we told all of our parents."
Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, were delighted by their reactions, adding that watching their parents go from, "'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."
Following the public reveal, Lionel shared a photo from Sofia's Vogue photo shoot to his Instagram Stories, adding, "My little girl is having a baby."
Baby Grainge will be the third grandchild for the musician, joining Nicole Richie's kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, who she shares with husband Joel Madden.
And now, Nicole and Joel are just as excited to grow their family with a brand new niece.
The Simple Life star re-shared Sofia's photoshoot to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 25, captioning it with a heart and a crying face emoji, while Joel commented on Sofia's Instagram post with three red hearts.
The Richie sisters have often talked about their close bond, with Sofia even describing how her big sister prepared her for life in the public eye.
"I was just growing up, being wild and—in my head—living my best life," she told Porter in December. "I got to an age—I'm going to say around 20 years old—where I was like, 'OK, this is a reputation I'm going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who's gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.'"
After learning to keep more of her personal life out of the spotlight in her 20s, Sofia also decided to keep her pregnancy private for as long as she could.
"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained to Vogue. "For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."
And while Sofia and Elliot have not shared their child's due date, she did say that they're having a Gemini baby.
Keep reading for more of the couple's most romantic moments.