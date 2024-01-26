Crystal Hefner Admits She Never Was in Love With Hugh Hefner

Watch : Crystal Hefner Describes Her "Traumatic" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

For Crystal Hefner, life inside the Playboy Mansion wasn't all fun and games.

The former Playboy model opened up about her relationship with the magazine's founder Hugh Hefner, who she was married to from 2012 until his death in 2017. Though she "loved and cared for him," Crystal admitted to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview: "I was never truly in love with him."

"It's hard to be in love with someone who wants multiple people in the bedroom," she shared, "and really only cares about themselves and their own needs and wants."

Looking back what transpired behind closed doors, Crystal described her marriage as "very traumatic."

"It was emotionally abusive," she said. "It was very restrictive. I didn't realize how bad it was until I was away from it for a while."

And now, Crystal is ready to "tell the truth for my own healing." In her new book Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, the 37-year-old details her time as a Playboy Bunny, as well as the personal journey of self-love following Hugh's death at age 91.