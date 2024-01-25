Pregnant Sofia Richie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are thinking pink.

The couple announced they're expecting their first baby together, sharing that they're having a little girl.

"She's growing pretty fast," Sofia told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."

As for how the 25-year-old's pregnancy journey has been so far?

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Sofia explained. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

The news comes less than a year after she and the music executive, 30, tied the knot in April 2023 during a stunning and star-filled ceremony in the South of France. In fact, she admitted she's been eager to start a family since their nuptials, noting that her husband "didn't really flinch when I said I was checking" as she'd occasionally taken pregnancy tests over the last few months.