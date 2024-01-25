Pregnant Sofia Richie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge confirmed the model is pregnant with their first baby and shared the sex of their little one.

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 25, 2024 10:10 PMTags
FamilyTv's Top CouplesCeleb KidsCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are thinking pink.

The couple announced they're expecting their first baby together, sharing that they're having a little girl.

"She's growing pretty fast," Sofia told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."

As for how the 25-year-old's pregnancy journey has been so far?

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Sofia explained. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

The news comes less than a year after she and the music executive, 30, tied the knot in April 2023 during a stunning and star-filled ceremony in the South of France. In fact, she admitted she's been eager to start a family since their nuptials, noting that her husband "didn't really flinch when I said I was checking" as she'd occasionally taken pregnancy tests over the last few months.

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Tropical Honeymoon

And now, the couple—who were friends since childhood before they began dating in 2021— are embarking on a new journey together.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she noted. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

2

Sofia Richie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

3

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

Sofia—whose dad is Lionel Richie and mom is Diane Alexander—further reacted to her news on social media, sharing a pair of maternity photos.

"Our hearts are filled with so much love!," the model wrote in a Jan. 25 Instagram post. "So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life."

Keep reading for more of Sofia and Elliot's picture perfect love story.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh, Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

2

Sofia Richie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

3

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

4

Dancer Órla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

5

Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge