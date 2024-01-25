Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Fashion Week Exchange Proves They’re Totally Friends Again

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods REUNITE 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

The hatchet is staying buried.

Kylie Jenner proved it's all love between her and Jordyn Woods at Paris Fashion Week, as they shared a sweet moment during the Jean Paul Gautlier x Simone Rocha show.

While chatting with Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford, Kylie—who wore a sheer off-white corset dress with a transparent gown—was spotted waving at the model upon her arrival at the Jan. 24 runway show. In fact, a TikTok of the moment shows the 26-year-old beaming as she continued to wave at Jordyn as she walked by, bringing a smile to her friend's face.

The brief encounter comes just six months after the duo were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. The sushi outing raised eyebrows at the time as it was the first time Kylie and Jordyn had been seen out together since 2019, when they appeared to have a falling out over Jordyn apparently kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. (Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 17 months, ultimately called it quits in 2021.)