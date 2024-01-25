Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Fashion Week Exchange Proves They’re Totally Friends Again

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods shared a brief, but friendly exchange during the Jean Paul Gautlier x Simone Rocha show at Paris Fashion Week.

The hatchet is staying buried. 

Kylie Jenner proved it's all love between her and Jordyn Woods at Paris Fashion Week, as they shared a sweet moment during the Jean Paul Gautlier x Simone Rocha show.

While chatting with Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford, Kylie—who wore a sheer off-white corset dress with a transparent gown—was spotted waving at the model upon her arrival at the Jan. 24 runway show. In fact, a TikTok of the moment shows the 26-year-old beaming as she continued to wave at Jordyn as she walked by, bringing a smile to her friend's face. 

The brief encounter comes just six months after the duo were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. The sushi outing raised eyebrows at the time as it was the first time Kylie and Jordyn had been seen out together since 2019, when they appeared to have a falling out over Jordyn apparently kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. (Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 17 months, ultimately called it quits in 2021.) 

But Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott—later revealed that the duo had cleared the air a while back. 

"Jordyn and I, she told Jennifer Lawrence during a Nov. 27 Interview magazine interview. "We always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore."

In fact, she thinks being able to take some time apart has helped them in the long-run.

"There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen," the 26-year-old noted. "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

Keep reading for a look back at Kylie and Jordyn's friendship. 

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

2012

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods met when they were in eighth grade through their mutual friend Jaden Smith.

"One day I got a phone call from one of my friends and they were like, 'Yeah, come over to Kylie's house. We all wanna hang out,'" Woods explained in a Buzzfeed interview.

Jenner continued telling their middle school meet-cute story, saying, "And she put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!"

While Jenner was a cast member on one of TV's most popular reality shows from the age of 10, the duo acted just like any other teenagers would.

"We used to Segway everywhere," Jenner revealed. "I mean everywhere when we didn't have our license. Like we would Segway outside the community to, like, miles and miles to the mall." 

Woods soon became an unofficial member of the Kardashian family and part of their trusted inner circle, even landing invites to events such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2014 wedding and Khloe Kardashian's 2019 baby shower.

Instagram

May 2017 

Jenner and Woods' bond was so solid that the pair held a commitment ceremony during their tripe to Peru that aired on E!'s Life of Kylie.

The purpose of the event, Jenner explained, was to demonstrate that their connection extended far beyond friendship.

"I want people to know we're more than that," she noted. "She's my girlfriend. I care for her like I care for my girlfriend."

During their ceremony, Woods vowed "to always be there" for Kylie, "through thick and thin." In turn, Jenner pledged "to encourage you, inspire you, love you, through all the good and bad times." 

E!

August 2017

When Jenner landed her own spin-off, she immediately asked Woods to film with her. But the model was hesitant to step in front of the cameras for Life of Kylie

"I didn't want to do the show at first," Woods told Refinery29 at the time. "But Kylie and I are a big part of each other's lives, so if it's about her life, I'm a key player, so I'm not gonna just not come around. I figured, being with her all the time is already my life, so we might as well do it.

While the experienced "turned out to be really fun," Woods did admit on Life With Kylie that her friendship with the star could sometimes be "draining."

 "I actually feel like I'm in a full relationship with Kylie," she explained. "There are different types of relationships—we're definitely in one. Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It's draining sometimes. I don't want to say she's a needy girlfriend but..."

January 2017

January 2017

When Woods lost her father, sound engineer John Woods, to cancer, Jenner was there to support her friend through her grief.

"My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now," Jenner wrote on Instagram after his passing. "I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me … When you cry I cry."

Jenner also donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help the Woods family raise funds to pay for a memorial service and medical bills.

Instagram

February 2017

When Jenner suspected that she may be with child just weeks into her romance with Travis Scott, it was Woods who was at her side when she took a pregnancy test.

"One day, I was in your mom's bathroom with her," Woods shared in an intimate 11-minute video Jenner created as a tribute to her daughter Stormi Webster, "and she took a little test...and then she passed it to me after, like, 'surprise.'" 

And after Stormi's birth, Woods was there to help her BFF, even tagging along when mother and daughter traveled to Miami and Turks and Caicos.

"Jordyn is basically a third parent to Stormi," a source told E! News at the time, "and was her biggest supporter for all of Kylie's major life moments." 

Instagram

September 2018

Jenner threw Woods not one, but two lavish 21st birthday celebrations, hosted in Miami and Los Angeles. 

And the pair officially teamed up for the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration, with Jenner calling the partnership "special" in a social media tribute to her bestie. 

"jordyn and i have had a true unmatchable relationship and i consider her family," she wrote on Instagram. "she's helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! it has been so much fun and I'll cherish the memories forever!"

Presley Ann/Getty Images for True Religion, George Pimentel/Getty Images

February 2019

Jenner and Woods' friendship came to an abrupt end when it was reported that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian—with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months—with Woods at a house party.

Kardashian broke up with Thompson amid the allegations, while the basketball player said in a now-deleted tweet that the report was "FAKE NEWS."

The cheating scandal was later depicted on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant," Khloe said on the show, referring to a 2018 report about her ex cheating on her with another woman just before she gave birth to True. "But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

Facebook

March 2019

Woods broke her silence about the cheating allegations when she appeared on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and set the record straight about the night in question.

During the candid conversation, Woods admitted that she was drunk and alcohol was involved. But she made it clear that she never slept with Thompson. 

"On the way out, he did kiss me," she explained. "No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment."

Ultimately, Woods stated she was "not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

But Woods did admit she was not completely honest with Jenner or Kardashian when they first asked her about the rumors.

"I talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning and told them I was there," she shared. "I was honest about being there but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."

 

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

December 2021

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Jenner reflected on the unexpected ending of her longtime relationship with Woods.

"When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends," she explained. "It was kind of an overnight thing."

But during the special, Khloe encouraged her younger sister to bury the hatchet with Woods. "I don't care enough to ever hurt my sister," she explained.

TikTok

December 2022

After Woods posted a video in which she showcased her lips and said "thank you mom & dad for these genetics," some followers wondered if she was throwing shade at her former BFF.

 However, the model was quick to set the record straight.

"There's no shade towards anyone," she replied to one commenter, explaining that her reasoning for the video was simple, "this is a trend I've seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

July 2023

It was the reunion that nearly broke the Internet when Jenner and Woods were spotted out together, after seemingly having broke bread (or fish, perhaps) over dinner at West Hollywood's Sushi Park.

The outing marked the first time the pair had been seen together publicly in more than four years.

TikTok / Kylie Jenner

September 2023

And then it was TikTok official. 

Jenner and Woods confirmed their friendship was fully reestablished when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a video of the duo on social media.

In footage set to Humming Urban Stereo's 2004 song "Banana Shake (Sped Up)," Jenner and Woods are seen visiting an Acne Studios store and taking selfies, before exiting the shop and climbing into a waiting vehicle as a crowd of lively fans stand nearby snapping photos.

The video marks the first footage the former besties have taken together in four years. Hatchet, consider thyself buried.

