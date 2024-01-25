Sofia Richie Is Pregnant: Relive Her Love Story With Elliot Grainge

As pregnant Sofia Richie prepares to welcome her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, relive their love story and journey to baby.

Sofia Richie is saying hello to a new chapter in her life.

The model and her husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child—a baby girl—together, she announced on Jan. 25.

"I found out very, very early," Sofia told Vogue, baring her growing baby bump for a photo shoot with the publication. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."

Upon her arrival back in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old took a pregnancy test. "Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly," said Sofia, who had been trying for a baby with the music executive since their April wedding. "So he didn't really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

In that instant, Sofia said she became very protective of the pregnancy and only shared the news with family, which includes her dad Lionel Richie and older sister Nicole Richie.

 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

So, just how did Sofia and Elliot's love story begin? Keep reading to find out.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh, Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

