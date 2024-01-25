Sofia Richie Is Pregnant: Relive Her Love Story With Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is saying hello to a new chapter in her life.
The model and her husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child—a baby girl—together, she announced on Jan. 25.
"I found out very, very early," Sofia told Vogue, baring her growing baby bump for a photo shoot with the publication. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."
Upon her arrival back in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old took a pregnancy test. "Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly," said Sofia, who had been trying for a baby with the music executive since their April wedding. "So he didn't really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."
In that instant, Sofia said she became very protective of the pregnancy and only shared the news with family, which includes her dad Lionel Richie and older sister Nicole Richie.
"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."
