Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Easter Eggs With Must-See 2024 Grammys Look

Taylor Swift has officially arrived on the Grammys red carpet, and her white, Schiaparelli gown will be king of your heart.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 05, 2024 1:12 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024Taylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

One thing is certain: Taylor Swift will never go out of style. 

And it couldn't be more true as the 34-year-old hit the Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4. The "Style" singer's white look was still in screaming color. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Dressed in a white Schiaparelli couture look, Taylor looked to be channeling a bit of a Reputation era look. Accessorizing with elbow-length black gloves, she finished off her look with thick winged eye liner, chunky black and diamond necklaces and a braid that snaked its way around her head. 

She also made sure to include a nod to Midnights—which is up for a number of awards tonight—with a choker bearing a clock face whose hands were set, to you guessed it, midnight. 

Unfortunately, Taylor is strolling into her enchanted evening solo: her boyfriend Travis Kelce is busy preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, where his team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

The evening promises to be a big one for Taylor, who is nominated for six awards heading into the ceremony. Her 2023 album Midnights is up for Album of the Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, while the record's single "Anti-Hero" is up for Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Taylor is also nominated alongside Ice Spice in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Karma." 

And as her nominations stack up year after year, so too do her history-making moments.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3
Exclusive

Kelly Rizzo Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Bob Saget’s Death

For instance this year, "Anti-Hero" marks Taylor's seventh nomination in the Song of the Year category—making her the most nominated artist of all time in the category. Her nomination this year puts her one above Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, with whom she was previously tied in nominations. 

And though she's currently tied for most wins in the Artist of the Year category—alongside music legends Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder—with three, if she takes home the honor at the 2024 ceremony she will be the first artist to win the category four times. 

But until the big event, keep reading to see all of this year's Grammys red carpet looks. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

in custom Schiaparelli.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ice Spice

in custom Baby Phat.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Miley Cyrus

in Maison Margiela.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

in Versace.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doja Cat

in Dilara Findikoglu.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chlöe Bailey

in Gaurav Gupta.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Maluma

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sofia Richie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Oprah Winfrey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson & Remington

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monet

in custom Atelier Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

in Alexandre Vauthier.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

in Chrome Hearts.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

in Celia Kritharioti.

JC Olivera/WireImage

Mariah Carey

in custom Laura Basci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lionel Richie

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chanel West Coast

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

21 Savage

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Minogue

in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks

in Zigman.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ed Sheeran

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3
Exclusive

Kelly Rizzo Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Bob Saget’s Death

4

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment

5

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Easter Eggs With Grammys Look