Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Easter Eggs With Must-See 2024 Grammys Look

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

One thing is certain: Taylor Swift will never go out of style.

And it couldn't be more true as the 34-year-old hit the Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4. The "Style" singer's white look was still in screaming color. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Dressed in a white Schiaparelli couture look, Taylor looked to be channeling a bit of a Reputation era look. Accessorizing with elbow-length black gloves, she finished off her look with thick winged eye liner, chunky black and diamond necklaces and a braid that snaked its way around her head.

She also made sure to include a nod to Midnights—which is up for a number of awards tonight—with a choker bearing a clock face whose hands were set, to you guessed it, midnight.

Unfortunately, Taylor is strolling into her enchanted evening solo: her boyfriend Travis Kelce is busy preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, where his team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.