Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Easter Eggs With Must-See 2024 Grammys Look

One thing is certain: Taylor Swift will never go out of style.
And it couldn't be more true as the 34-year-old hit the Grammys red carpet at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4. The "Style" singer's white look was still in screaming color. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Dressed in a white Schiaparelli couture look, Taylor looked to be channeling a bit of a Reputation era look. Accessorizing with elbow-length black gloves, she finished off her look with thick winged eye liner, chunky black and diamond necklaces and a braid that snaked its way around her head.
She also made sure to include a nod to Midnights—which is up for a number of awards tonight—with a choker bearing a clock face whose hands were set, to you guessed it, midnight.
Unfortunately, Taylor is strolling into her enchanted evening solo: her boyfriend Travis Kelce is busy preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, where his team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.
The evening promises to be a big one for Taylor, who is nominated for six awards heading into the ceremony. Her 2023 album Midnights is up for Album of the Year as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, while the record's single "Anti-Hero" is up for Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Taylor is also nominated alongside Ice Spice in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Karma."
And as her nominations stack up year after year, so too do her history-making moments.
For instance this year, "Anti-Hero" marks Taylor's seventh nomination in the Song of the Year category—making her the most nominated artist of all time in the category. Her nomination this year puts her one above Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, with whom she was previously tied in nominations.
And though she's currently tied for most wins in the Artist of the Year category—alongside music legends Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder—with three, if she takes home the honor at the 2024 ceremony she will be the first artist to win the category four times.
