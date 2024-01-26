Shop Lulus' Sale for the Perfect Valentine's Day Outfit & Use Our Exclusive Code

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day can look different to different people. Maybe you're buying something for your bestie or maybe you're looking for that perfect cologne for a man in your life. Or maybe you're planning a special night out (or in) with a special someone. However you're celebrating, you also want to look like a snack, right? Well, Lulus has got you covered with their sparkly, flirty, and super cute dresses in their Valentine's Day shop. And because we at E! want you to shimmer and shine, we're also offering an exclusive code to our readers to save you some dough. In fact, there are a few amazing deals happening at Lulus that we want to tell you about, so let's get into it.
If you're new to Lulus, use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items). All you have to do is create a Lulus account, enter the code, and you should see the savings in your cart. However, if you've bought from Lulus before and this isn't your first purchase, we recommend that you use their code COLDSPELL at checkout for 40% winter sale styles. And, finally, this goes for everyone, some select dresses are part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal. That means if you buy three dresses that are part of the sale, you'll get the fourth for free – and if you get six dresses you'll get two free. I know this is a lot to take in, so I've done the girl math below to save you some time.
However you slice it, there are some great Valentine's Day dress deals going on at Lulus. Don't wait, bestsellers are going fast. Go forth and look cute, my besties.
Gift of Love Black and Silver Backless Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Save 40% off this long sleeve bodycon dress with code COLDSPELL. It's sparkly, stretchy, and features a plunging back for just the right amount of skin. Add this to your closet now.
Fascinating Beauty Dark Red Mesh Ruched Bustier Mini Dress
Remember to use code E20LULUS to save 20% on this bustier mini dress. With a sweetheart neckline, bold red color, and delicate flared cuffs, it's the perfect Valentine's Day dress for a romantic night out (or a more intimate night in).
Snuggled Up Black Knit Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress
This cozy sweater dress is part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal, and you can save 20% off on top of that with code E20LULUS. It's great for layering in the colder temps or just wearing solo for a candlelight dinner. One user reported, "So soft too without being itchy."
Sultry Mindset Black Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress
Black sheer lace? Yes, please. Save 20% with code E20LULUS? Yes, again. This bodycon dress fits like a glove and will turn heads on February 14th.
Divine Pairing Mauve Lurex Sweater & Satin Slip Dress Set
Use code COLDSPELL to save 40% off this sweater and satin slip dress set. It's the perfect combo for cooler temps and the perfect look for an elegant night out. But, this style is going fast, so add to cart now.
Flirty Moments Red Burnout Floral Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Score this red floral mini dress for $65 with code E20LULUS at checkout. Featuring elegant balloon sleeves and a tied sash in the back, and one fan raved, "The dress has beautiful details, between the fabric, sleeves, and tiered skirt. I was a bit worried that it was going to be too short but was a great fit."
Keeper of My Heart Red One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Channel your inner goddess with this elegant one-shoulder maxi dress. It comes in several colors, from green to blue to magenta, so you might need to snag more than one. Remember to use code E20LULUS to get it for $55.
Sultry Occasion Wine Red Mesh Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress
With floral accents, a subtle shimmer, and a design that hugs every curve, you'll definitely want this mini dress in your closet this February. Save 40% when you use code COLDSPELL and thank us later.
Glamorous Affair Magenta Sequin Cutout Maxi Dress
If you want to look like a princess or a sparkly mermaid, this dazzling maxi dress is for you (it's also part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal). So many reviewers called it "gorgeous" and "beautiful," and you'll also call it a "great deal" with code E20LULUS.
Wondrous Glamour Wine Red Tulle Tiered Halter Midi Dress
Tiers of tulle make this halter mini dress a showstopper that's sure to score tons of compliments. One shopper called it their, "best online purchase" and another raved, "absolutely beautiful in real life." Use code COLDSPELL to save $40.
Remember This Moment Red Rhinestone Strapless Maxi Dress
This stunning maxi dress is a Valentine's Day (or any day) must-have. With a strapless design, sweetheart neckline, and flowy skirt, you'll look and feel both elegant and classy all night long. Use code E20LULUS to save 20%.
Sweet Delight Shiny Pink Organza Rosette Mini Dress
The perfect Valentine's Day dress does exist with this mini dress. Made of shiny pink organza and accented with sweet rosettes, it will turn heads and entice Cupid's arrow over. It's part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal, and you can also score an extra 20% off with code E20LULUS.
Add Some Glam Emerald Green Satin Tie-Back Skater Dress
A satin skater dress for just $20? I'm listening. It's also part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal so you just need to add a few more picks to your cart to get one free. Also, enter code E20LULUS to complete your happiness.
Awe-Inspiring Icon Hot Pink Backless Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Valentine's Day is for the bright reds and hot pinks, like this maxi dress. The straps are adjustable, the back is plunging, and you'll look absolutely stunning. It also happens to be part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal.
Enchanting Aesthetic Magenta Satin Asymmetrical Maxi Dress
Look luxe on V-day in this asymmetrical maxi dress. Featuring a soft satin in bold magenta and adjustable straps, it's a dream come true (in dress form). Best of all, you can save 20% with code E20LULUS.
Distinctive Charm Burgundy Satin Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Smooth satin and midi cut add an old school elegance to this burgundy dress. One reviewer called it a "showstopper" and another raved that it's "Super classy, flattering, and sexy all in one." Use code COLDSPELL to save 40%.
Floral Forever Green and Pink Floral Print Smocked Skater Dress
Featuring a delicate floral, lightweight chiffon, and twirly skirt, this skater dress is a steal at $36 (and part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" sale and our E20LULUS code). Pair it with boots and some gold jewelry and you're good to go. One fan noted, "Felt dressy yet comfy all night."
Dashing Black Ribbed Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress
This bodycon mini dress features DEALS20 automatically, and then if you enter COLDSPELL, you can get it for $22. And trust us, it's worth it. It's a classic design with a high neckline, figure hugging design, and ribbed knit that will gather compliments all year round.
Home Before Daylight Black Dress
Ponte knit and twirl-ready skirt make this LBD essential for any closet. It fits like a glove and one fan raved, "I feel so pretty whenever I wear this dress." You'll feel pretty when you enter code E20LULUS.
Believe It or Knot Black Long Sleeve Tie-Front Skater Dress
This tie front skater dress is an easy add-to-cart situation, and part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" sale. It's available in four colors and just right for any occasion, day or night.
Exceptionally Flirty Black Long Sleeve Backless Mini Dress
Puffed sheer sleeves, a stretchy knit, and high neckline, make this mini dress sexy and chic at the same time. There's also an open cutout in the back that only adds to the flirty vibe. Use code E20LULUS to score it for $52.
Comeback Baby Hot Pink Mini Dress
Look pretty in hot pink with this mini dress. Featuring a comfy knit, you'll want to wear it out, in, and any where else you're going. It's a wardrobe staple, just remember to use code E20LULUS.
Feeling Coy Black Scalloped V-Neck Bodycon Dress
The scalloped hem and neckline elevate this LBD to another level. The bodycon design hugs your every curve and the whole look is date night perfect. This user glowed, "By far, my favorite dress I've ever gotten from here! Worn it tons of times." Don't forget to use code E20LULUS to get it for $43.
Home Before Daylight Red Square Neck Sleeveless Skater Dress
A red skater dress like this one is perfect for any occasion, and one fan raved that they "wear it all the time." Pair it with a cute jean jacket, blazer, or wear it solo, it's just begging to be twirled. Save 20% with code E20LULUS.
Shining Perfection Hot Pink Multi Lurex Strapless Bow Mini Dress
At $19, this mini dress is a steal (and also part of Lulus' "Buy 3 get 1" deal). Part Valentine's Day, part coquette trend (just check out that cute bow in the back), it's just enough sparkles and metallic luster that will make your holiday memorable.
