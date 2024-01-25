You'll Have Love on the Brain After Seeing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Paris Outing

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a fashionable outing as they were spotted leaving a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during Paris Fashion Week.

By Sabba Rahbar Jan 25, 2024 8:27 PMTags
FashionRihannaParis Fashion WeekCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Has "Fingers Crossed" For Baby Girl With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are shining bright like diamonds in the Paris sky.

The couple, who are currently in town for Paris Fashion Week, were the picture of love as they were spotted leaving the Palais de l'Élysée on Jan. 24 after a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The "Umbrella" singer opted for a monochromatic look with a little black dress, black heels and a belted leather jacket, all complimenting her blonde locks. A$AP also went for a leather jacket, wearing it over a tan sweater and tie, and made sure to sport one of his must have sunglasses.

The future certainly appears bright for the couple, who are parents to sons RZA, 20 months, and Riot, 5 months.

Rihanna told E! News in December that they haven't ruled out added a third child to their squad. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she said when asked about having a girl. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

photos
Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

She also shared what she thinks might be in the cards for her sons down the line telling E! News, "I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" But she's not sure if performing is in the their future just yet. "My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera."

Neskokevin / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

2

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

3

Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

As for A$AP, he is definitely not shy when it comes to any sort of collaboration with the 9-time Grammy winner.

"If me and my lady was to collab…what could we just team up and just like f--king smash and go crazy on?" he told Complex in November 2023. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there."

See Rihanna's looks—and more fashionable celebs—at Paris Fashion Week below.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

At the Valentino show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

At the  Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Elie Saab show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Bella Thorne

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

At the Valentino show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

At the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

At the Dior show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Zendaya

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Gwyneth Paltrow

At the Giorgio Armani Privé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

At the Viktor & Rolf show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Naomi Campbell

At the Chanel show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Ali Wong

At the Dior show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At the Dior show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kat Graham

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rihanna

At the Dior show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer 

At the Schiaparelli show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Image

Dianna Agron

At the Giorgio Armani Privé show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Glenn Close

At the Dior show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Valentino show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jeannie Mai

At the Stéphane Rolland show.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

At the Yanina show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

At the Schiaparelli show.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

At the Yanina show.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Details "Emotionally Abusive" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

2

Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

3

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

4
Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas & More Share Secrets on New Show

5

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison’s Son Adam’s Cause of Death Revealed