You'll Have Love on the Brain After Seeing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Paris Outing

Watch : Rihanna Has "Fingers Crossed" For Baby Girl With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are shining bright like diamonds in the Paris sky.

The couple, who are currently in town for Paris Fashion Week, were the picture of love as they were spotted leaving the Palais de l'Élysée on Jan. 24 after a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The "Umbrella" singer opted for a monochromatic look with a little black dress, black heels and a belted leather jacket, all complimenting her blonde locks. A$AP also went for a leather jacket, wearing it over a tan sweater and tie, and made sure to sport one of his must have sunglasses.

The future certainly appears bright for the couple, who are parents to sons RZA, 20 months, and Riot, 5 months.

Rihanna told E! News in December that they haven't ruled out added a third child to their squad. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she said when asked about having a girl. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."