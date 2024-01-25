You'll Have Love on the Brain After Seeing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Paris Outing

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are shining bright like diamonds in the Paris sky.
The couple, who are currently in town for Paris Fashion Week, were the picture of love as they were spotted leaving the Palais de l'Élysée on Jan. 24 after a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron.
The "Umbrella" singer opted for a monochromatic look with a little black dress, black heels and a belted leather jacket, all complimenting her blonde locks. A$AP also went for a leather jacket, wearing it over a tan sweater and tie, and made sure to sport one of his must have sunglasses.
The future certainly appears bright for the couple, who are parents to sons RZA, 20 months, and Riot, 5 months.
Rihanna told E! News in December that they haven't ruled out added a third child to their squad. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she said when asked about having a girl. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
She also shared what she thinks might be in the cards for her sons down the line telling E! News, "I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" But she's not sure if performing is in the their future just yet. "My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera."
As for A$AP, he is definitely not shy when it comes to any sort of collaboration with the 9-time Grammy winner.
"If me and my lady was to collab…what could we just team up and just like f--king smash and go crazy on?" he told Complex in November 2023. "I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there."
