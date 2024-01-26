Winter Skincare From Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth & More That'll Bless Your Dry Skin From Head to Toe

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As winter's freezing temperatures settle in, it's crucial to revamp your skincare routine for the season. The combination of indoor heaters, low humidity, and extremely dry outside air can lead to flakiness, excess oil production, and redness.

Get ready to say goodbye to flaky noses, Sahara-like hands, and lips that are screaming for mercy. It's all about that radiant, dewy glow, and we've got the 411 on how to achieve it. Our shopping experts have handpicked the best winter skincare products, including hydrating cleansers, toners, serums, oils, and moisturizers.

With that said, it's time to drench your skin with nourishing A-list ingredients—hyaluronic acid, shea butter, avocado, niacinamide, and squalane. These powerhouses are like your skincare BFFs, fighting dryness and keeping you glowing.

Shea butter and avocado, a dynamic duo of fatty acids, work together to create a winter-proof barrier. Niacinamide, aka Vitamin B3, kicks dullness to the curb and takes on those pesky free radicals, leaving your skin vibrant and thriving. And let's not forget squalane, the hydrating element that leaves your complexion smoother than a fresh beat.

From cleansers that hug your skin like a warm blanket to creams so lush they feel like a cozy hug, our winter lineup is here to save the day.

Body butters and hydrating hand masks? We've got those too, because your skin deserves nothing but the best.

Elevate your skincare routine to a celebrity level by incorporating a gua sha or ice roller for a transformative experience that's truly out of this world.

Keep scrolling to shop the top moisturizing creams, facial oils, eye creams, body balms, and more to keep you looking supple, silky, and radiant. Winter, we're coming for you!