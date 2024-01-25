Justin Timberlake Releases First Solo Song in 6 Years

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back with his new music.
After all, the Grammy winner is returning to his early solo roots with "Selfish," his first song in six years. In addition to the new track, Justin released the music video, which features him in a spacious warehouse before performing the song in a stylish suit with some smooth dance moves.
According to longtime friend and collaborator Timbaland, who worked with Justin on his upcoming Everything I Thought It Was album, fans are in for a treat with the new music.
"It's fun Justin—it's like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy," the music producer revealed in an April interview with Variety, "just giving you what you'd expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it's bob-your-head, dance-to-it music."
And while the March 15 album comes six years after Justin's last album Man of the Woods, Timbaland promised the wait will be worth it. "We took our time," he added. "We said, ‘We want it to feel like FutureSex part two.'"
And it ain't no lie that Justin has been throwing it back to his early-aughts influences with his new music. In fact, he recently went back even further and reunited with his fellow *NSYNC boyband members—which includes JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick—to release their first song in more than 20 years.
In addition to releasing "Better Place" for the movie Trolls Band Together, the group took the stage together for the first time in nearly a decade to present at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
But after coming together in the recording studio, can fans expect them to hit the road together any time soon?
"Look, the door is always open," Lance told E! News in November. "And I think especially now. I'm game and you know we will be talking at some point. So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out."
But while you wait for Justin's new album, take a look down memory lane with some fun facts about *NSYNC.