Pawn Stars Host Rick Harrison’s Son Adam’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a week after Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison, was found dead, new details about his passing have been revealed.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jan 25, 2024 7:48 PMTags
DrugsCelebrities
More details have emerged about Adam Harrison's sudden passing. 

The 39-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose, his father, Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison, confirmed to E! News on Jan. 25.

Adam, who Rick shared with ex-wife Kim Harrison, was found dead on Jan. 19, with the family's rep attributing the death to a non-specific overdose at the time.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Adam was the second-eldest of Rick's three sons. He and Kim are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while the Rick is also a dad to son Jake Harrison, his first child with second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.

Both Rick and Corey shared tributes to Adam—who was nicknamed "Wax"—after his passing. For his part, Corey captioned a Jan. 20 throwback image of him and his brother as children, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

The day after his son's passing, Rick shared an image to social media of he and his son sitting at a restaurant together.

"You will always be in my heart!" the 58-year-old captioned his post, adding a broken heart emoji. "I love you Adam."

A few days later, he shared older photos of the two from Adam's childhood, captioning the Jan. 24 post, "Amazing memories."

Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and focuses on Rick's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which he initially co-owned with his father, Richard Harrison, who died at age 77 in 2018. Though Adam never appeared on the show, the Las Vegas Review-Journal as worked at the shop in the past before filming began.

