Pawn Stars Host Rick Harrison’s Son Adam’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : 'Pawn Stars' Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Harrison Dead at 39

More details have emerged about Adam Harrison's sudden passing.

The 39-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose, his father, Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison, confirmed to E! News on Jan. 25.

Adam, who Rick shared with ex-wife Kim Harrison, was found dead on Jan. 19, with the family's rep attributing the death to a non-specific overdose at the time.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Adam was the second-eldest of Rick's three sons. He and Kim are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while the Rick is also a dad to son Jake Harrison, his first child with second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.

Both Rick and Corey shared tributes to Adam—who was nicknamed "Wax"—after his passing. For his part, Corey captioned a Jan. 20 throwback image of him and his brother as children, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."