Hurry, Lululemon Added Hundreds of Items to Their We Made Too Much Section, From $39 Leggings to $29 Tees

From $39 leggings to $29 tees and $70 off cute tennis dresses, you'll want to shop these scores before sell out.

It's easy to understand why everyone is obsessed with Lululemon. Not only is their activewear made from buttery soft, high-performance fabrics, but their designs are also so sleek and stylish, not to mention super comfortable. With all of those amazing qualities, it's no wonder people love Lululemon so much, whether they're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands. Since we too are such big fans of the brand, we make sure to keep an eye out for exciting new drops but most importantly, we keep track of when they've added new items to their We Made To Much section, which is where you can get more bang for your buck. And as is our duty, we're screaming from the mountaintops that Lululemon dropped a bunch of new pieces to their We Made To Much section, and let's just say you won't want to miss out.

From a pair of $39 leggings to a $29 dollar cropped tee, a $39 high-impact sports bra and a $39 bodysuit, you'll be able to buy so many new pieces to add to your collection. Now's your chance to snag some major scores at Lululemon, but hurry because these pieces are bound to sell out quickly. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

This flirty tennis skirt looks good on and off the court. Made from their signature stretchy and sweat-wicking Swift fabric, this skirt has built-in shorts with pockets. It comes in nine colors.

$88
$49
Lululemon

Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups

For high-impact exercise like running or HIIT, you need this super supportive sports bra, especially if you have a bigger bust. The wide crisscross straps are adjustable and the bra also has hook and eye closures so you can achieve a perfectly snug fit. Choose from six shades.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Made from their stretchy and lightweight moisture-wicking Nulu fabric, this halter-style bodysuit has a no-show thong silhouette and looks great with a pair of jeans. It comes in seven colors.

$78
$39
Lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Pockets

Available in six colors, these sleek leggings have a total of five pockets so you can easily take essentials with you on the go. Made from a sweat-wicking, lightweight material, these leggings have reflective details and an adjustable drawstring waistband.

$128
$49
Lululemon

City Sleek High-Rise 5 Pocket Short 4

Featuring a four-inch inseam, these shorts are ideal for daily wear. They're stretchy, breathable, and quick drying so they feel like activewear but have a stylish design that can be worn out on the town.

$78
$49
Lululemon

Modal-Silk Blend V-Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt

This long-sleeve shirt has a cute twist detail on the bust and a slimming fit that hugs your body in all the right places. It's made from silky soft modal and comes in three neutral hues.

$68
$39
Lululemon
It's Rulu Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt

You'll look so chic on your run when you wear this ribbed long-sleeve top, which has thumbholes and zippered pockets. It's made from their Rulu fabric that is quick-drying and stretchy.

$108
$69
Lululemon

Swift Speed High-Rise Crop 23

These cropped leggings have a zippered waistband pocket, side pockets, and an adjustable drawstring making them ideal for long runs. Made from a breathable, cooling fabric, these leggings come in two colors.

$118
$59
Lululemon

Hold Tight Cropped T-Shirt

You'll be wearing this cropped short -sleeve tee everywhere. It has a curved hem, slim fit, and comes in eight colors.

$58
$29
Lululemon

V-Neck Racerback Tennis Dress

This v-neck tennis dress is almost too cute to exercise in, but it's made from a moisture-wicking and quick-dry fabric that's perfect for sweaty workouts. It has a breathable mesh back and cheeky cutout. Choose from three colors.

$148
$79
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

We all love Lululemon belt bags, but this one is truly unique because it's made from fleece and has gold hardware. You can wear it around your waist or across your shoulders and fit all of your daily essentials.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

Ideal for weight lifting, yoga, or hot girl walks, this medium-support sports bra is stretchy and moisture-wicking. It features cute crisscross straps, removable cups, and comes in three colors.

$52
$39
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant 28

These fan-favorite Align leggings in a longer length have that weightless and buttery soft feel that we love. It has a hidden waistband pocket and is available in 15 colors and patterns.

$118
$49
Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular

Whether you call them flared leggings or yoga pants, these ultra high-waisted bottoms have a buttery soft and stretchy feel as well as sweat-wicking properties. It even has a pocket inside the waistband. Choose from six colors.

$118
$59
Lululemon

