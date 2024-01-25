Kyle Richards and Daughter Sophia Reflect on “Rough” Chapter Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Watch : Kyle Richards & Daughter Sophia Umansky Open Up About How They Handle "Rough" Time

Kyle Richards is no stranger to her life being in the public's eye.

After all, in addition to an acting career, Kyle has spent 13 seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, as the Bravo star and her daughter Sophia Umansky recently detailed, their latest chapter hasn't been the easiest to have play out in the public eye.

Specifically, this last season of the Bravo show documented Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky's marriage troubles, which ultimately led to a separation.

"I've shown so much over these 13 years of my life," she recently told E! News Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez. "The first scene we shot all together, I said, 'My husband and I are having a hard time.' And that was very hard for me to share on camera, because I was processing that myself."

Kyle—who is mom to daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, in addition to Sophia with Mauricio—added, "We hadn't even shared that with our daughters yet."

And for Sophia, while she might be used to her family's time onscreen, this past season was unlike any other.