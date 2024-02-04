Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Have A Grammy-Nominated Love Story: Look Back At Their Romance

Jack Antonoff’s love story with wife Margaret Qualley earned him a 2024 Grammy nomination. Keep reading for a glimpse at their sweet romance.

By Olivia Evans Feb 04, 2024 4:00 PM
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley could take the sadness out of any Saturday night with their love story. 

In fact, the couple—who officially tied the knot in August—may be taking the sadness out of Grammy night if Jack comes out a winner for any of the six awards he's nominated for at the Feb. 4 ceremony. 

The Bleachers frontman's nods include Best Producer and Record of the Year for Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." Plus, he's a double nominee in two categories, as "Anti-Hero" and Lana Del Rey's "A&W" are both up for Song of the Year while Taylor's Midnights and Lana's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd nabbed Album of the Year nods. 

And the Maid star even factored into Jack's Grammy-nominated success. After all, the Lana album features the track "Margaret," which Jack co-wrote and sings on, that details the couple's love story.

However, the inspiration doesn't end there as the 39-year-old recounts his romance with Margaret—whom he wed in August—on his band's upcoming self-titled album.

"I felt this thing inside of me," he said in a September 2023 The Face interview of life after meeting Margaret in 2021. "An entirely new way of wanting to talk about myself and my experience." 

And while the couple have largely kept their relationship private—stepping out for rare red carpet date nights—they have started collaborating professionally.

In addition to starring alongside Jack in the music video for his new single "Tiny Moves," the 29-year-old served as co-director and choreographer. 

(Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

"More than anything it was kind of just a love letter to Jack," Margaret told Vogue in January. "We made this a few weeks before we got married, and I just thought it would be the kind of thing that, one day, I might want to show the kids."

Keep reading for a lookback on this couple's sweet relationship.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Date Night

The two appear at the premiere of the actress' movie Sanctuary in New York City in May 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grammys 2023 Night Out

The two attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grammys 2022 Date

The two attend the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Hanging Out With Mom

The two appear with Margaret's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, at the AFI Awards Luncheon.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Her Plus-One

On March 13, 2022, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff celebrated the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together, marking their first joint celebrity event. The 27-year-old actress was nominated for Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Maid, though Kate Winslet took the trophy for Mare of Easttown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Dinner for Two

The duo turned the award show into their "date night," as Margaret wrote on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines
An Intimate Outing

Jack had his arm draped around her shoulders during the event, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Busy Bees

Two days prior, the couple also hit the town when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Looking Cozy

The pair posed together on March 11, 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon, with Margaret in a grey draped dress and Jack in a black suit and white shirt.

The two had first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted showing PDA during a walk in New York City.

