Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Have A Grammy-Nominated Love Story: Look Back At Their Romance

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley could take the sadness out of any Saturday night with their love story.

In fact, the couple—who officially tied the knot in August—may be taking the sadness out of Grammy night if Jack comes out a winner for any of the six awards he's nominated for at the Feb. 4 ceremony.

The Bleachers frontman's nods include Best Producer and Record of the Year for Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." Plus, he's a double nominee in two categories, as "Anti-Hero" and Lana Del Rey's "A&W" are both up for Song of the Year while Taylor's Midnights and Lana's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd nabbed Album of the Year nods.

And the Maid star even factored into Jack's Grammy-nominated success. After all, the Lana album features the track "Margaret," which Jack co-wrote and sings on, that details the couple's love story.

However, the inspiration doesn't end there as the 39-year-old recounts his romance with Margaret—whom he wed in August—on his band's upcoming self-titled album.