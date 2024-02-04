Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Have A Grammy-Nominated Love Story: Look Back At Their Romance

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley could take the sadness out of any Saturday night with their love story.
In fact, the couple—who officially tied the knot in August—may be taking the sadness out of Grammy night if Jack comes out a winner for any of the six awards he's nominated for at the Feb. 4 ceremony.
The Bleachers frontman's nods include Best Producer and Record of the Year for Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." Plus, he's a double nominee in two categories, as "Anti-Hero" and Lana Del Rey's "A&W" are both up for Song of the Year while Taylor's Midnights and Lana's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd nabbed Album of the Year nods.
And the Maid star even factored into Jack's Grammy-nominated success. After all, the Lana album features the track "Margaret," which Jack co-wrote and sings on, that details the couple's love story.
However, the inspiration doesn't end there as the 39-year-old recounts his romance with Margaret—whom he wed in August—on his band's upcoming self-titled album.
"I felt this thing inside of me," he said in a September 2023 The Face interview of life after meeting Margaret in 2021. "An entirely new way of wanting to talk about myself and my experience."
And while the couple have largely kept their relationship private—stepping out for rare red carpet date nights—they have started collaborating professionally.
In addition to starring alongside Jack in the music video for his new single "Tiny Moves," the 29-year-old served as co-director and choreographer.
"More than anything it was kind of just a love letter to Jack," Margaret told Vogue in January. "We made this a few weeks before we got married, and I just thought it would be the kind of thing that, one day, I might want to show the kids."
