Untangling the Controversy Surrounding Kyte Baby

Kyte Baby is embroiled in controversy over its treatment of a former employee.

Marissa, who served as an in-studio coordinator for the baby apparel company, said Kyte Baby denied her request to work remotely while her and husband's baby boy, Judah, remains in the NICU, prompting her to leave her job.

"It was never my intention to quit," the Texas woman told Today in an interview published Jan. 22. "I was willing to work from the NICU."

As the 26-year-old—whose last name is withheld to protect her privacy—explained in a GoFundMe set up in 2023 to help pay for Judah's adoption, her son was born severely premature in December and is being treated in a hospital several hours away.

While she did made no mention of her work dispute, the matter went viral after her sister spoke about it in a since-deleted Jan. 17 TikTok. Calls to boycott the company and debates over family leave and accommodations ensued.