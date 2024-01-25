Kylie Cosmetics Dropped a New Foundation & Our Team Raves, “It Feels Like Nothing Is on My Skin"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whenever I try a new makeup product, I enter with some trepidation. Will I see immediate results? Will making the change be worth it? Typically, I steer towards a minimal makeup look (#cleangirl4life), so I also want it to look and feel like I'm not wearing a lot of product, especially with foundation. So, as you can guess, I don't take a lot of risks. Complexion can be complex. But then, Kylie Cosmetics launched their Power Plush Longwear Foundation, and entered the chat. They promised a smoothing application and medium coverage, for up to 12 hours. I tried it, and let me tell you, it's all true.

As soon as I applied the Power Plush Foundation, it immediately felt softer, lighter, and blended more easily than my previous foundations. When I spread it across my face it melted into my skin, without feeling thick or cakey. The formula felt completely natural and breathable, which was just what I wanted. Kylie Jenner has even said that she wanted to deliver a "gorgeous satin finish that's not too dewy and not too matte." And once again, this was true. I felt like my face had been airbrushed by a professional makeup artist.

I'm not the only one on the E! team who has been raving about this foundation. In fact, Julia Totaro, Associate Editor of Audience Development reported, "My go-to foundation has always been the Georgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but lately I've been grabbing Kylie's Power Plush foundation instead! It has great coverage and feels like nothing is on my skin, which is exactly what I'm looking for."

Best of all, it comes in a variety of 40 shades and it's sweatproof, humidity-proof, and waterproof. Plus, it's a clean, vegan formula that's been enriched with vitamin E. And if you use it with Kylie's brush and setting spray, you are on your way to flawless application. Reviewers have used the word "obsessed" several times and one fan glowed, "this foundation does not budge or separate. I've been wearing it to work and not taking it off til late at night and it still looks good."

So scroll down to check out the foundation, plus some other Kylie Cosmetics products that you must must have. They're just that good.