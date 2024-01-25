Kylie Cosmetics Dropped a New Foundation & Our Team Raves, “It Feels Like Nothing Is on My Skin"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever I try a new makeup product, I enter with some trepidation. Will I see immediate results? Will making the change be worth it? Typically, I steer towards a minimal makeup look (#cleangirl4life), so I also want it to look and feel like I'm not wearing a lot of product, especially with foundation. So, as you can guess, I don't take a lot of risks. Complexion can be complex. But then, Kylie Cosmetics launched their Power Plush Longwear Foundation, and entered the chat. They promised a smoothing application and medium coverage, for up to 12 hours. I tried it, and let me tell you, it's all true.
As soon as I applied the Power Plush Foundation, it immediately felt softer, lighter, and blended more easily than my previous foundations. When I spread it across my face it melted into my skin, without feeling thick or cakey. The formula felt completely natural and breathable, which was just what I wanted. Kylie Jenner has even said that she wanted to deliver a "gorgeous satin finish that's not too dewy and not too matte." And once again, this was true. I felt like my face had been airbrushed by a professional makeup artist.
I'm not the only one on the E! team who has been raving about this foundation. In fact, Julia Totaro, Associate Editor of Audience Development reported, "My go-to foundation has always been the Georgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but lately I've been grabbing Kylie's Power Plush foundation instead! It has great coverage and feels like nothing is on my skin, which is exactly what I'm looking for."
Best of all, it comes in a variety of 40 shades and it's sweatproof, humidity-proof, and waterproof. Plus, it's a clean, vegan formula that's been enriched with vitamin E. And if you use it with Kylie's brush and setting spray, you are on your way to flawless application. Reviewers have used the word "obsessed" several times and one fan glowed, "this foundation does not budge or separate. I've been wearing it to work and not taking it off til late at night and it still looks good."
So scroll down to check out the foundation, plus some other Kylie Cosmetics products that you must must have. They're just that good.
Power Plush Longwear Foundation
Here it is, the Power Plush Longwear Foundation. It's creamy, hydrating, and lightweight, for medium coverage that you can easily build on with other products. Available in 40 shades, you're sure to find the color for you. This shopper raved, "Kylie did something amazing with this foundation." Again, this is true.
More Kylie Cosmetics Must-Haves
Foundation Brush
With a slightly angled shape and soft, dense bristles, the Foundation Brush can be used with any liquid or cream blush, bronzer, or highlighter for a smooth finish. I love how quickly and easily it spread Kylie's Foundation on my face and delivered natural results, plus it's vegan and cruelty-free. This fan felt the same way, reporting, "It is high quality! The bristles do not come off; it is easy to clean. This brush applies my foundation so evenly and smoothly that there are no flaws. I highly recommend if you need a new makeup applying device!"
Setting Spray
Lock in your look with Kylie's Setting Spray. It's just as weightless as the foundation and the fine mist dries quickly on your face for a matte finish. Formulated with green tea, it soothes your skin and prevents your makeup from settling into any fine lines.
Kylie's Favorites Glow Balm Trio
If you're looking for a balm that can give you a hint of color on your cheeks and your lips, the Glow Balm is it. In fact, we've been into it since it launched a few months ago. This trio gives you Haute Pink, Moody Energy, and Mellow Berry for casual to a more elevated look. You can easily apply it with your fingertips for a natural glow, which one reviewer notes, "is the perfect blush, so easy to build up but has great color pay off."
Lip Liner
Our team also raves about Kylie's lip liners. E! Editor Marenah Dobin reports, "These really last so long, up to 24 hours, in my personal experience!" The liner comes in nine creamy shades and can pair with matte, velvet, gloss, or lip blush finishes. This user raved, "It goes on so smooth like butter and the color is so pretty, it really gives you the natural outline you want."
Precision Pout Lip Liner
Kylie's Precision Pout Liner is another favorite for our team. According to Dobin, "When I want a fuller-looking pout, these are my go-to liners. The tip is super precise and the formula has a waxy feel which creates long-lasting grip that holds my makeup in place." It's available in ten shades (across nude, pink, brown, and red hues), and the wooden pencil might just become your go-to liner, as well.
Power Plush Longwear Concealer
The Power Plush Foundation was developed in line with Kylie's Longwear Concealer. They can be worn together or solo for breezy coverage with no caking or creasing. It delivers a smooth, satin finish and can be used to brighten the skin and conceal anything you want to conceal. Available in 40 shades, it promises results for up to 12 hours. One shopper glowed, "Ever since I bought this it has been my holy grail! It's so creamy, lightweight but full coverage!"
